Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Looking good during offseason

Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman looks like his old self again, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports. "He was another one who had so much to prove and to get back out on the field and to recapture his energy and style so quickly," Quinn said. "I was very happy to see that. He looks so much like himself."

Entering Year 2 of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, Freeman returned from season-ending groin surgery to participate in OTAs and June minicamp. Between the contract and Tevin Coleman's departure for San Francisco, the Falcons have every incentive to reinstall Freeman as a heavily featured part of their offense. He's only 27 years old and will be running behind an offensive line that added two first-round picks during the draft, but his prime setup won't matter if Freeman can't stay healthy. He missed games early last season with a knee bruise and a foot contusion before the groin issue wiped out his campaign for good. The 2017 injury log included two concussions and an MCL/PCL sprain, though Freeman only missed two games along the way. Atlanta's subpar backup RB situation -- Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner -- hints at a degree of confidence in Freeman returning to form.