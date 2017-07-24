Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New deal on horizon

According to general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the Falcons hope to reach agreement with Freeman on a new contract by this Thursday, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Freeman is currently set to earn $1.79 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. However, following back-to-back campaigns with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, the former fourth-rounder clearly deserves a raise. Falcons management recognizes that it's time to reward Freeman, and in order to avoid a distraction during training camp, they intend to seal a new deal in short order. Although determining Freeman's value is complicated by fellow tailback Le'Veon Bell's unsuccessful recent pursuit of a long-term contract, the Falcons have consistently maintained confidence in getting a deal done with Freeman, which bodes well for both him and his prospective fantasy owners.

