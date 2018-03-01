Falcons' Jack Crawford: Returning by training camp
Crawford (biceps) is expected back by training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crawford tore his biceps and is hopeful to return for Offseason Team Activities. However, even if his recovery takes longer than anticipated, he'll be back to full participation in time for training camp.
More News
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Likely out indefinitely with bicep injury•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Exits with arm injury•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Back to full heatlh•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....