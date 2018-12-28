Falcons' Julio Jones: Gets go-ahead for Week 17
Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (hip/ribs) will play in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Per usual, Jones is expected to play without doing much work in practice. He's looking to defend his spot atop the NFL leaderboard for receiving yards, sitting 114 ahead of DeAndre Hopkins and 121 ahead of Mike Evans. Jones roasted the Tampa Bay defense for a 10-144-0 receiving line on 14 targets in a 34-29 Falcons victory back in Week 6. Another update will be available when Atlanta releases its final injury report Friday afternoon.
