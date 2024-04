King signed with the Falcons on Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

King, who sat out the 2022 season for personal reasons and then missed 2023 due to a torn Achilles that sustained during an offseason workout, will now look to secure a role in the Falcons' secondary after last seeing game action in 2021 with the Packers. During that campaign, the 2017 second-rounder recorded 29 tackles and a pick in 10 regular-season outings (six of which were starts).