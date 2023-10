Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

For a sixth straight week, Woodside will serve as the No. 3 quarterback. He won't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are forced out of the game.