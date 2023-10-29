Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Woodside has held this role in each of the Falcons' games thus far. He won't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are forced out of the game.