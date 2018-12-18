Falcons' Marvin Hall: Records first reception of December
Hall caught one of three targets, picking up 10 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.
The second-year wideout snapped a four-game catchless streak, working in a 10-yard reception against Pro Bowler Budda Baker during the latter stages of the third quarter, as the Falcons put up 220 yards through the air on Arizona's defense No. 5 pass defense. As a returner, Hall chalked up 10 yards in bringing back an Andy Lee punt, but the gain was erased by a holding penalty on rookie Russell Gage. He's only collected 17 targets on the season, but most of his involvement has come by way of special teams, where he's returned 21 kickoffs for 25.0 yards per attempt. In Week 16, he'll be lining up against a Panthers kick coverage unit that's surrendered 23.1 yards per return in 2018 (ranks 17th).
