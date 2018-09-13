Falcons' Matt Ryan: Believes red-zone execution will improve

Ryan addressed Atlanta's red-zone woes with optimism on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's a long season. I believe the work we put in is going to pay off moving forward. I hold the belief that that the job is going to get done when we get those opportunities again."

Ryan and the Falcons' offense managed one touchdown and just nine points on five red-zone trips against Philadelphia in last Thursday's season-opener. Granted, Atlanta could have added three more points to that tally had the team elected to kick a field goal on the game's first drive instead of attempting to convert on a fourth down -- but the offense nevertheless continues to struggle putting team's away when they get inside the 20-yard line. A central focus of the offseason program, Atlanta desperately wants to improve upon last year's red-zone touchdown rate of 49 percent (a drastic dip compared to 2016's figure of 65 percent).