Ryan announced via his personal Twitter account Monday that he is joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst beginning in the 2023 season.

Ryan said "this is not a retirement" in the announcement, indicating that he could still be lured back to the NFL field if a team were to make him an intriguing job offer. Of course, now heading into his age-38 campaign, Ryan likely isn't a candidate for more than a backup gig. Through 12 appearances with the Colts last year, he averaged 255 passing yards per game and logged just a 14:13 TD:INT ratio.