Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Ryan will be benched in favor of Nick Foles, who will start Monday's game against the Chargers, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports. "I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," Saturday said.

Ryan will receive his second demotion of the season, with his latest coming after he completed 19 of 33 attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown while taking three sacks in the Colts' 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings, which dropped Indianapolis to 4-9-1. At this stage, it's unclear whether Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will serve as Foles' backup versus Los Angeles, with Saturday adding that the team's plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis down the stretch.