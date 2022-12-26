site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Matt Ryan: Inactive Monday
RotoWire Staff
Ryan is inactive for Monday night's game against the Chargers.
With Ryan officially inactive Monday, Sam Ehlinger will back up Nick Foles in Week 16. Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Colts' current plan is to start Foles for the team's final three games.
