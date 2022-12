Sam Ehlinger will back up Nick Foles versus the Chargers on Monday, with Ryan in line to be the Colts' No. 3 quarterback Week 16, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Ryan would be benched in favor of Foles, and now it looks like the veteran signal-caller will be inactive Monday. Ryan is unlikely to see any more game action for the 4-9-1 Colts, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.