Ryan completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 273 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries during the game.

From a statistical perspective, the four-time Pro Bowler is playing out of this world to kick off his 13th NFL campaign, with a 67.8 percent completion rate, 723 passing yards, and a 6:1 TD:INT through Week 2. Atlanta's secondary continues to get torched on the opposite side of the ball, making it very feasible that Ryan finishes top six among quarterbacks in pass attempts for a fifth straight season. Last year the Falcons led the entire NFL in passes, and so far this year Ryan has launched an astronomical 90 attempts. Next up is a showdown against a Bears defense that just handed the Giants' Daniel Jones his first career start without a touchdown pass.