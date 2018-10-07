Falcons' Matt Ryan: Under siege in the pocket
Ryan completed 26-of-38 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-27 loss to Pittsburgh.
Ryan was sacked on six occasions by four different defenders, as the Falcons offensive line struggled mightily in trying to contain the Steelers' front seven. Nevertheless Atlanta continues to air it out, with its veteran quarterback averaging 36.6 attempts and 320 passing yards per game thus far this season. Sunday brings a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay, and a defense that entered Week 5 allowing an average passer rating of 130.5 (NFL-high).
