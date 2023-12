Hughes (hand) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old joins both A.J. Terrell (concussion) and Jeff Okudah (ankle) in being listed as questionable for Sunday's affair, meaning Atlanta could be without three of its top four cornerbacks. Hughes was able to record a full week of practice though, so he'll likely return to the field after missing the Falcons' Week 13 contest.