Hughes finished 2023 with 21 tackles (14 solo) and one pass defense in 15 appearances. He also recorded 46 kick-return yards and 67 punt-return yards.

Hughes signed a two-deal deal with the Falcons last offseason after a strong campaign with Detroit. He operated primarily as a return man to open 2023, but he slowly relinquished those duties to Dee Alford and started to carve out a defensive role. Hughes is under contract for one more season and figures to garner a similar role in 2024, though Atlanta may look to revamp its cornerback room behind A.J. Terrell this offseason.