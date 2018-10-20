Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Week 7
Updating a previous report, Sanu (hip) has been cleared for Monday night's game against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sanu expressed optimism regarding his status for Monday following Saturday's practice. Both he and Calvin Ridley (ankle) will be available, so Matt Ryan will have all his options to throw to. Look for him to take on his usual role in the offense, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
