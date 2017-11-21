Sanu caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks.

Sanu incredibly hauled in a two-yard touchdown with one hand on Atlanta's second drive of the game. In doing so, the veteran has now found the end zone in three of his last four appearances. Even though he's only topped 40 yards once over that span, his nose for pay dirt has certainly helped his stock.