Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Fine to face Saints
Sanu (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
After kicking off the week with a pair of limited sessions, Sanu upgraded to full practice participation Friday. He'll be fine to fill his usual role against a stingy New Orleans pass defense that he bested to the tune of six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in a 20-17 victory in Week 14. Sanu's role in the slot may once again work in his favor, as the Saints boast an excellent pair of outside cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley.
