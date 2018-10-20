Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Optimistic for Monday
Sanu (hip) feels good about his chances to play Monday against the Giants, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Sanu made his return to practice Saturday after being sidelined throughout the week. Albeit in limited fashion, his presence and subsequent optimism regarding his chances to go Monday seem to have him trending in the right direction. Still, no official decision has been made regarding his status.
