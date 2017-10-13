Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Ruled out for Miami matchup
Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Sanu (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Reports.
Sanu was unable to return to practice coming out of a bye week, but he did at least do some rehab running off to the side at Friday's session, according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. Taylor Gabriel figures to fill in as the No. 2 receiver, with Justin Hardy likely joining Gabriel and Julio Jones when the Falcons deploy three-wide formations. Tight ends Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo may also pick up a few extra snaps in Sanu's absence.
