Play

Allen (knee/oblique) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen logged a trio of limited practices this week, but he's nonetheless been cleared to suit up for Sunday's divisional contest against Carolina. The 27-year-old stands to draw his usual start at free safety in Atlanta's secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories