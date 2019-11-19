Allen compiled six total tackles and an interception during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

The 27-year-old safety was limited in practice last week due to a knee issue, but he was able to rally and log his 10th consecutive start in a matchup against divisional foe Carolina. His interception of Kyle Allen shortly before the end of the first half snuffed out a potential Panthers scoring drive, and the veteran Allen proved to be ultra aware with his opportunity, lateraling to teammate Desmond Trufant to keep the play alive and gain an additional 16 yards on the return. The upcoming Week 12 opponent provides a tailor-made opportunity for the Falcons' defense to generate additional turnovers, with Tampa Bay leading the NFL at 25 giveaways on the year.