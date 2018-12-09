Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Continues splitting carries

Colemand rushed 10 times for 45 yards and caught his lone target for minus-four yards in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

It's was a relatively solid outing for Coleman -- though still well below his expected value -- as he rebounded after totaling 14 carries for 14 yards in the previous two games, but Ito Smith continues to be more involved in the offense. Smith had 11 carries for 60 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. The Falcons fell behind 34-7 in the third quarter, making it difficult to utilize a run game in the second half. Sunday's outing is a marginal step in the right direction for Coleman, and he has a matchup next week against a Cardinals defense that allows 4.5 YPC and 140.9 rushing yards per game.