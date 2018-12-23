Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up groin injury

Coleman suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game at Carolina, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Prior to leaving the contest, Coleman compiled 51 yards on 10 carries and didn't reel in his sole target. With Devonta Freeman (groin) and Ito Smith (knee) on injured reserve and Jeremy Langford a healthy scratch, Brian Hill is the last man standing in the Falcons backfield.

