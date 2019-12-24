Play

Beasley accumulated three tackles and one sack during Sunday's 24-12 win against Jacksonville.

The 27-year-old edge rusher has been red-hot over the latter half of 2019, and especially unstoppable of late. Beasley managed just 1.5 total sacks across his first eight appearances of the year, but his contract negotiation leverage has now vastly improved by virtue of four sacks over the past three weeks, and 6.5 sacks since Week 10. With just one regular-season contest remaining on Beasley's fifth-year option, he has a strong opportunity to close out 2019 with a bang taking on a Buccaneers offense that is tied for seventh worst in the league with 3.1 sacks allowed per game.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends