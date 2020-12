Wright has been elevated to the Falcons' active roster heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Kaleb McGary (personal) deemed out for Week 14, Atlanta has elected to add depth to its offensive tackle group. Wright spent the 2019 campaign as a member of the Browns' practice squad, but he is yet to suit up in a regular-season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa.