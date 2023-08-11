cooper-kupp-2-1400.jpg
The best part about any 10-team Fantasy league is looking at your roster when the draft is over. That wow factor hits you when you see all the stars.

These leagues are fun, and we held a 10-team, PPR mock draft Thursday to show you how to build a roster in this format. All of these teams are loaded, and it's challenging to gain an edge on your competition.

My approach to this draft was to select as many difference makers as possible, and I accomplished that with my first four picks from No. 8 overall. I started with Cooper Kupp, Nick Chubb, Josh Allen and Mark Andrews, and those are arguably all top five players at their respective positions.

I'm not usually inclined to draft a quarterback and tight end with two of my first four picks, but the value of Allen in Round 3 and Andrews in Round 4 was too good to pass up. And the hope is that Allen and Andrews dominate the competition at those positions on a weekly basis -- well, maybe except when I play the team with Travis Kelce.

I also built a robust running back corps with Chubb, J.K. Dobbins (Round 5), Dameon Pierce (Round 6), Kenneth Walker III (Round 7), Zach Charbonnet (Round 10) and Jamaal Williams (Round 13). The nice thing is we play two flex options in this league, so I can start Chubb, Dobbins, Pierce and hopefully Walker if he's healthy for Week 1. 

If Walker (groin) is out, then I can pivot to Charbonnet, and I like pairing these two together if possible when the price is right. I didn't have to reach for either one in this draft. And Williams can also be a nice fill-in option if needed, especially for the first three weeks of the season while Alvin Kamara (suspension) is out.

My receiving corps is solid, but it's not as formidable as the rest of my roster for a 10-team, PPR league. Kupp is a star, and I have nice complementary options in Tyler Lockett (Round 8), Zay Flowers (Round 9), Elijah Moore (Round 11), Jameson Williams (Round 12), Rashee Rice (Round 14) and Tyler Boyd (Round 15). But this is clearly the weakness of my roster.

The hope is Lockett is still a standout Fantasy option even with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, and Flowers is the clear No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. Moore should be a steal as the No. 2 receiver in Cleveland, and I hope Williams comes back from his suspension in Week 7 ready for a sensational sophomore campaign.

I drafted Rice and Boyd with the hope they become lottery tickets this season. If Rice earns a prominent role for the Chiefs then he could be an amazing surprise as a rookie. And Boyd is an injury away from being a popular target for Joe Burrow, which would make him very popular for Fantasy managers.

It's unlikely that you'll have a perfect roster on Draft Day, even in a 10-team league. But you want to find an edge somewhere, and I feel like I accomplished that with Kupp, Chubb, Allen and Andrews, as well as some other quality players, which should make this roster a playoff-caliber team.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Draft order:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
3. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
7. Noah Mindel, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Thomas Shafer J. Chase WR CIN
4 Dave Richard A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Zach Brook B. Robinson RB ATL
6 Daniel Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
7 Noah Mindel T. Hill WR MIA
8 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
9 Frank Stampfl S. Diggs WR BUF
10 George Maselli C. Lamb WR DAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 George Maselli S. Barkley RB NYG
12 Frank Stampfl T. Pollard RB DAL
13 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
14 Noah Mindel A. St. Brown WR DET
15 Daniel Schneier A. Brown WR PHI
16 Zach Brook G. Wilson WR NYJ
17 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
18 Thomas Shafer D. Adams WR LV
19 Chris Towers J. Jacobs RB LV
20 Heath Cummings J. Taylor RB IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
22 Chris Towers D. Smith WR PHI
23 Thomas Shafer J. Waddle WR MIA
24 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
25 Zach Brook J. Hurts QB PHI
26 Daniel Schneier R. Stevenson RB NE
27 Noah Mindel T. Etienne RB JAC
28 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
29 Frank Stampfl C. Olave WR NO
30 George Maselli J. Gibbs RB DET
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 George Maselli J. Jeudy WR DEN
32 Frank Stampfl J. Mixon RB CIN
33 Jamey Eisenberg M. Andrews TE BAL
34 Noah Mindel C. Ridley WR JAC
35 Daniel Schneier L. Jackson QB BAL
36 Zach Brook A. Cooper WR CLE
37 Dave Richard D. Moore WR CHI
38 Thomas Shafer N. Harris RB PIT
39 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
40 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Heath Cummings C. Watson WR GB
42 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR TEN
43 Thomas Shafer J. Fields QB CHI
44 Dave Richard K. Allen WR LAC
45 Zach Brook B. Hall RB NYJ
46 Daniel Schneier D. Metcalf WR SEA
47 Noah Mindel R. White RB TB
48 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
49 Frank Stampfl J. Burrow QB CIN
50 George Maselli M. Sanders RB CAR
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 George Maselli A. Mattison RB MIN
52 Frank Stampfl C. Kirk WR JAC
53 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pierce RB HOU
54 Noah Mindel J. Herbert QB LAC
55 Daniel Schneier D. London WR ATL
56 Zach Brook T. Hockenson TE MIN
57 Dave Richard K. Pitts TE ATL
58 Thomas Shafer J. Conner RB ARI
59 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
60 Heath Cummings J. Cook RB BUF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
62 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
63 Thomas Shafer T. McLaurin WR WAS
64 Dave Richard T. Lawrence QB JAC
65 Zach Brook M. Brown WR ARI
66 Daniel Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF
67 Noah Mindel G. Kittle TE SF
68 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB SEA
69 Frank Stampfl D. Waller TE NYG
70 George Maselli J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 George Maselli G. Davis WR BUF
72 Frank Stampfl M. Williams WR LAC
73 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
74 Noah Mindel J. Williams RB DEN
75 Daniel Schneier D. Montgomery RB DET
76 Zach Brook G. Pickens WR PIT
77 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
78 Thomas Shafer J. Addison WR MIN
79 Chris Towers D. Goedert TE PHI
80 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Heath Cummings C. Akers RB LAR
82 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
83 Thomas Shafer D. Swift RB PHI
84 Dave Richard I. Pacheco RB KC
85 Zach Brook D. Cook RB MIN
86 Daniel Schneier M. Pittman WR IND
87 Noah Mindel S. Moore WR KC
88 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Flowers WR BAL
89 Frank Stampfl J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
90 George Maselli T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 George Maselli A. Richardson QB IND
92 Frank Stampfl Q. Johnston WR LAC
93 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
94 Noah Mindel S. Perine RB DEN
95 Daniel Schneier B. Cooks WR DAL
96 Zach Brook B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
97 Dave Richard N. Collins WR HOU
98 Thomas Shafer D. Watson QB CLE
99 Chris Towers A. Gibson RB WAS
100 Heath Cummings D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Heath Cummings T. Burks WR TEN
102 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
103 Thomas Shafer R. Penny RB PHI
104 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
105 Zach Brook C. Sutton WR DEN
106 Daniel Schneier K. Herbert RB CHI
107 Noah Mindel R. Doubs WR GB
108 Jamey Eisenberg E. Moore WR CLE
109 Frank Stampfl D. Achane RB MIA
110 George Maselli S. LaPorta TE DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 George Maselli E. Mitchell RB SF
112 Frank Stampfl T. Bigsby RB JAC
113 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams WR DET
114 Noah Mindel R. Johnson RB CHI
115 Daniel Schneier O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
116 Zach Brook K. Toney WR KC
117 Dave Richard E. Engram TE JAC
118 Thomas Shafer J. Ross WR KC
119 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL
120 Heath Cummings P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings R. Bateman WR BAL
122 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB NYJ
123 Thomas Shafer D. Schultz TE HOU
124 Dave Richard D. Chark WR CAR
125 Zach Brook J. Meyers WR LV
126 Daniel Schneier J. McKinnon RB KC
127 Noah Mindel D. Kincaid TE BUF
128 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams RB NO
129 Frank Stampfl J. Warren RB PIT
130 George Maselli A. Thielen WR CAR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 George Maselli A. Pierce WR IND
132 Frank Stampfl A. Lazard WR NYJ
133 Jamey Eisenberg R. Rice WR KC
134 Noah Mindel J. Mingo WR CAR
135 Daniel Schneier D. Slayton WR NYG
136 Zach Brook T. Allgeier RB ATL
137 Dave Richard J. Metchie III WR HOU
138 Thomas Shafer J. Wilson RB MIA
139 Chris Towers M. Wilson WR ARI
140 Heath Cummings G. Dulcich TE DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Heath Cummings N. Dell WR HOU
142 Chris Towers C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
143 Thomas Shafer Z. White RB LV
144 Dave Richard I. Hodgins WR NYG
145 Zach Brook K. Miller RB NO
146 Daniel Schneier J. Reed WR GB
147 Noah Mindel D. Foreman RB CHI
148 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
149 Frank Stampfl R. Mostert RB MIA
150 George Maselli D. Singletary RB HOU
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 20 J. Taylor RB IND
3 21 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 40 A. Jones RB GB
5 41 C. Watson WR GB
6 60 J. Cook RB BUF
7 61 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 80 M. Evans WR TB
9 81 C. Akers RB LAR
10 100 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 101 T. Burks WR TEN
12 120 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
13 121 R. Bateman WR BAL
14 140 G. Dulcich TE DEN
15 141 N. Dell WR HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 19 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 22 D. Smith WR PHI
4 39 D. Samuel WR SF
5 42 D. Hopkins WR TEN
6 59 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 62 C. Godwin WR TB
8 79 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 82 M. Thomas WR NO
10 99 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 102 R. Moore WR ARI
12 119 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 122 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
14 139 M. Wilson WR ARI
15 142 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 D. Adams WR LV
3 23 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 38 N. Harris RB PIT
5 43 J. Fields QB CHI
6 58 J. Conner RB ARI
7 63 T. McLaurin WR WAS
8 78 J. Addison WR MIN
9 83 D. Swift RB PHI
10 98 D. Watson QB CLE
11 103 R. Penny RB PHI
12 118 J. Ross WR KC
13 123 D. Schultz TE HOU
14 138 J. Wilson RB MIA
15 143 Z. White RB LV
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 17 D. Henry RB TEN
3 24 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 37 D. Moore WR CHI
5 44 K. Allen WR LAC
6 57 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 64 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 77 A. Kamara RB NO
9 84 I. Pacheco RB KC
10 97 N. Collins WR HOU
11 104 A. Dillon RB GB
12 117 E. Engram TE JAC
13 124 D. Chark WR CAR
14 137 J. Metchie III WR HOU
15 144 I. Hodgins WR NYG
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 16 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 25 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 36 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 45 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 56 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 65 M. Brown WR ARI
8 76 G. Pickens WR PIT
9 85 D. Cook RB MIN
10 96 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 105 C. Sutton WR DEN
12 116 K. Toney WR KC
13 125 J. Meyers WR LV
14 136 T. Allgeier RB ATL
15 145 K. Miller RB NO
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Kelce TE KC
2 15 A. Brown WR PHI
3 26 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 35 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 46 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 55 D. London WR ATL
7 66 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 75 D. Montgomery RB DET
9 86 M. Pittman WR IND
10 95 B. Cooks WR DAL
11 106 K. Herbert RB CHI
12 115 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
13 126 J. McKinnon RB KC
14 135 D. Slayton WR NYG
15 146 J. Reed WR GB
Noah Mindel
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Hill WR MIA
2 14 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 27 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 34 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 47 R. White RB TB
6 54 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 67 G. Kittle TE SF
8 74 J. Williams RB DEN
9 87 S. Moore WR KC
10 94 S. Perine RB DEN
11 107 R. Doubs WR GB
12 114 R. Johnson RB CHI
13 127 D. Kincaid TE BUF
14 134 J. Mingo WR CAR
15 147 D. Foreman RB CHI
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 28 J. Allen QB BUF
4 33 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 48 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 53 D. Pierce RB HOU
7 68 K. Walker III RB SEA
8 73 T. Lockett WR SEA
9 88 Z. Flowers WR BAL
10 93 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11 108 E. Moore WR CLE
12 113 J. Williams WR DET
13 128 J. Williams RB NO
14 133 R. Rice WR KC
15 148 T. Boyd WR CIN
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 12 T. Pollard RB DAL
3 29 C. Olave WR NO
4 32 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 49 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 52 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 69 D. Waller TE NYG
8 72 M. Williams WR LAC
9 89 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 92 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 109 D. Achane RB MIA
12 112 T. Bigsby RB JAC
13 129 J. Warren RB PIT
14 132 A. Lazard WR NYJ
15 149 R. Mostert RB MIA
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 11 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 30 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 31 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 50 M. Sanders RB CAR
6 51 A. Mattison RB MIN
7 70 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
8 71 G. Davis WR BUF
9 90 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 91 A. Richardson QB IND
11 110 S. LaPorta TE DET
12 111 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 130 A. Thielen WR CAR
14 131 A. Pierce WR IND
15 150 D. Singletary RB HOU