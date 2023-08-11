The best part about any 10-team Fantasy league is looking at your roster when the draft is over. That wow factor hits you when you see all the stars.

These leagues are fun, and we held a 10-team, PPR mock draft Thursday to show you how to build a roster in this format. All of these teams are loaded, and it's challenging to gain an edge on your competition.

My approach to this draft was to select as many difference makers as possible, and I accomplished that with my first four picks from No. 8 overall. I started with Cooper Kupp, Nick Chubb, Josh Allen and Mark Andrews, and those are arguably all top five players at their respective positions.

I'm not usually inclined to draft a quarterback and tight end with two of my first four picks, but the value of Allen in Round 3 and Andrews in Round 4 was too good to pass up. And the hope is that Allen and Andrews dominate the competition at those positions on a weekly basis -- well, maybe except when I play the team with Travis Kelce.

I also built a robust running back corps with Chubb, J.K. Dobbins (Round 5), Dameon Pierce (Round 6), Kenneth Walker III (Round 7), Zach Charbonnet (Round 10) and Jamaal Williams (Round 13). The nice thing is we play two flex options in this league, so I can start Chubb, Dobbins, Pierce and hopefully Walker if he's healthy for Week 1.

If Walker (groin) is out, then I can pivot to Charbonnet, and I like pairing these two together if possible when the price is right. I didn't have to reach for either one in this draft. And Williams can also be a nice fill-in option if needed, especially for the first three weeks of the season while Alvin Kamara (suspension) is out.

My receiving corps is solid, but it's not as formidable as the rest of my roster for a 10-team, PPR league. Kupp is a star, and I have nice complementary options in Tyler Lockett (Round 8), Zay Flowers (Round 9), Elijah Moore (Round 11), Jameson Williams (Round 12), Rashee Rice (Round 14) and Tyler Boyd (Round 15). But this is clearly the weakness of my roster.

The hope is Lockett is still a standout Fantasy option even with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, and Flowers is the clear No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. Moore should be a steal as the No. 2 receiver in Cleveland, and I hope Williams comes back from his suspension in Week 7 ready for a sensational sophomore campaign.

I drafted Rice and Boyd with the hope they become lottery tickets this season. If Rice earns a prominent role for the Chiefs then he could be an amazing surprise as a rookie. And Boyd is an injury away from being a popular target for Joe Burrow, which would make him very popular for Fantasy managers.

It's unlikely that you'll have a perfect roster on Draft Day, even in a 10-team league. But you want to find an edge somewhere, and I feel like I accomplished that with Kupp, Chubb, Allen and Andrews, as well as some other quality players, which should make this roster a playoff-caliber team.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

3. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

6. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

7. Noah Mindel, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor