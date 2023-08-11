The best part about any 10-team Fantasy league is looking at your roster when the draft is over. That wow factor hits you when you see all the stars.
These leagues are fun, and we held a 10-team, PPR mock draft Thursday to show you how to build a roster in this format. All of these teams are loaded, and it's challenging to gain an edge on your competition.
My approach to this draft was to select as many difference makers as possible, and I accomplished that with my first four picks from No. 8 overall. I started with Cooper Kupp, Nick Chubb, Josh Allen and Mark Andrews, and those are arguably all top five players at their respective positions.
I'm not usually inclined to draft a quarterback and tight end with two of my first four picks, but the value of Allen in Round 3 and Andrews in Round 4 was too good to pass up. And the hope is that Allen and Andrews dominate the competition at those positions on a weekly basis -- well, maybe except when I play the team with Travis Kelce.
I also built a robust running back corps with Chubb, J.K. Dobbins (Round 5), Dameon Pierce (Round 6), Kenneth Walker III (Round 7), Zach Charbonnet (Round 10) and Jamaal Williams (Round 13). The nice thing is we play two flex options in this league, so I can start Chubb, Dobbins, Pierce and hopefully Walker if he's healthy for Week 1.
If Walker (groin) is out, then I can pivot to Charbonnet, and I like pairing these two together if possible when the price is right. I didn't have to reach for either one in this draft. And Williams can also be a nice fill-in option if needed, especially for the first three weeks of the season while Alvin Kamara (suspension) is out.
My receiving corps is solid, but it's not as formidable as the rest of my roster for a 10-team, PPR league. Kupp is a star, and I have nice complementary options in Tyler Lockett (Round 8), Zay Flowers (Round 9), Elijah Moore (Round 11), Jameson Williams (Round 12), Rashee Rice (Round 14) and Tyler Boyd (Round 15). But this is clearly the weakness of my roster.
The hope is Lockett is still a standout Fantasy option even with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, and Flowers is the clear No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. Moore should be a steal as the No. 2 receiver in Cleveland, and I hope Williams comes back from his suspension in Week 7 ready for a sensational sophomore campaign.
I drafted Rice and Boyd with the hope they become lottery tickets this season. If Rice earns a prominent role for the Chiefs then he could be an amazing surprise as a rookie. And Boyd is an injury away from being a popular target for Joe Burrow, which would make him very popular for Fantasy managers.
It's unlikely that you'll have a perfect roster on Draft Day, even in a 10-team league. But you want to find an edge somewhere, and I feel like I accomplished that with Kupp, Chubb, Allen and Andrews, as well as some other quality players, which should make this roster a playoff-caliber team.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
3. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
7. Noah Mindel, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Dave Richard
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Zach Brook
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|6
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Kelce TE KC
|7
|Noah Mindel
|T. Hill WR MIA
|8
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|10
|George Maselli
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|George Maselli
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|12
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|14
|Noah Mindel
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|15
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Brown WR PHI
|16
|Zach Brook
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|17
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|18
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Adams WR LV
|19
|Chris Towers
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|20
|Heath Cummings
|J. Taylor RB IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|22
|Chris Towers
|D. Smith WR PHI
|23
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|24
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|25
|Zach Brook
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|26
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|27
|Noah Mindel
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|29
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Olave WR NO
|30
|George Maselli
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|George Maselli
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|32
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|34
|Noah Mindel
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|35
|Daniel Schneier
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|36
|Zach Brook
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|37
|Dave Richard
|D. Moore WR CHI
|38
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Harris RB PIT
|39
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|40
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Heath Cummings
|C. Watson WR GB
|42
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|43
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|44
|Dave Richard
|K. Allen WR LAC
|45
|Zach Brook
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|46
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|47
|Noah Mindel
|R. White RB TB
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|49
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|50
|George Maselli
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|George Maselli
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|52
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|54
|Noah Mindel
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|55
|Daniel Schneier
|D. London WR ATL
|56
|Zach Brook
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|57
|Dave Richard
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|58
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Conner RB ARI
|59
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|60
|Heath Cummings
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|62
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|63
|Thomas Shafer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|64
|Dave Richard
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|65
|Zach Brook
|M. Brown WR ARI
|66
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|67
|Noah Mindel
|G. Kittle TE SF
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|69
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Waller TE NYG
|70
|George Maselli
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|George Maselli
|G. Davis WR BUF
|72
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Williams WR LAC
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|74
|Noah Mindel
|J. Williams RB DEN
|75
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|76
|Zach Brook
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|77
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|78
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Addison WR MIN
|79
|Chris Towers
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|80
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Heath Cummings
|C. Akers RB LAR
|82
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|83
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Swift RB PHI
|84
|Dave Richard
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|85
|Zach Brook
|D. Cook RB MIN
|86
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Pittman WR IND
|87
|Noah Mindel
|S. Moore WR KC
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|89
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|90
|George Maselli
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|George Maselli
|A. Richardson QB IND
|92
|Frank Stampfl
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|94
|Noah Mindel
|S. Perine RB DEN
|95
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|96
|Zach Brook
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|97
|Dave Richard
|N. Collins WR HOU
|98
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|99
|Chris Towers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|100
|Heath Cummings
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burks WR TEN
|102
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|103
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Penny RB PHI
|104
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|105
|Zach Brook
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|106
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|107
|Noah Mindel
|R. Doubs WR GB
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Moore WR CLE
|109
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Achane RB MIA
|110
|George Maselli
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|George Maselli
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|112
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|113
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams WR DET
|114
|Noah Mindel
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|115
|Daniel Schneier
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|116
|Zach Brook
|K. Toney WR KC
|117
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE JAC
|118
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Ross WR KC
|119
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|120
|Heath Cummings
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|122
|Chris Towers
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|123
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|124
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR CAR
|125
|Zach Brook
|J. Meyers WR LV
|126
|Daniel Schneier
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|127
|Noah Mindel
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|128
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams RB NO
|129
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Warren RB PIT
|130
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|George Maselli
|A. Pierce WR IND
|132
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Rice WR KC
|134
|Noah Mindel
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|135
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|136
|Zach Brook
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|137
|Dave Richard
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|138
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|139
|Chris Towers
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|140
|Heath Cummings
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Heath Cummings
|N. Dell WR HOU
|142
|Chris Towers
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|143
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. White RB LV
|144
|Dave Richard
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|145
|Zach Brook
|K. Miller RB NO
|146
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Reed WR GB
|147
|Noah Mindel
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|149
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|150
|George Maselli
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|21
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|40
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|41
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|60
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|61
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|8
|80
|M. Evans WR TB
|9
|81
|C. Akers RB LAR
|10
|100
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|101
|T. Burks WR TEN
|12
|120
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|13
|121
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|14
|140
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|15
|141
|N. Dell WR HOU
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|19
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|22
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|39
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|42
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|6
|59
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|62
|C. Godwin WR TB
|8
|79
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|82
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|99
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|11
|102
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|119
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|122
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|14
|139
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|15
|142
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|23
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|38
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|43
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|58
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|63
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|8
|78
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|83
|D. Swift RB PHI
|10
|98
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|103
|R. Penny RB PHI
|12
|118
|J. Ross WR KC
|13
|123
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|14
|138
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|15
|143
|Z. White RB LV
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|17
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|24
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|37
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|44
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|57
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|64
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|8
|77
|A. Kamara RB NO
|9
|84
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|10
|97
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|104
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|117
|E. Engram TE JAC
|13
|124
|D. Chark WR CAR
|14
|137
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|15
|144
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|16
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|25
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|36
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|45
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|6
|56
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|65
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|76
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|9
|85
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|96
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|11
|105
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|12
|116
|K. Toney WR KC
|13
|125
|J. Meyers WR LV
|14
|136
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|15
|145
|K. Miller RB NO
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|15
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|26
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|35
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|46
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|55
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|66
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|75
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|9
|86
|M. Pittman WR IND
|10
|95
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|11
|106
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|12
|115
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|13
|126
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|14
|135
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|15
|146
|J. Reed WR GB
|Noah Mindel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|14
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|27
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|34
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|5
|47
|R. White RB TB
|6
|54
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|67
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|74
|J. Williams RB DEN
|9
|87
|S. Moore WR KC
|10
|94
|S. Perine RB DEN
|11
|107
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|114
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|13
|127
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|14
|134
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|15
|147
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|13
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|28
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|33
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|48
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|53
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|7
|68
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|73
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|9
|88
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|10
|93
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|11
|108
|E. Moore WR CLE
|12
|113
|J. Williams WR DET
|13
|128
|J. Williams RB NO
|14
|133
|R. Rice WR KC
|15
|148
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|12
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|3
|29
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|32
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|5
|49
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|52
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|7
|69
|D. Waller TE NYG
|8
|72
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|89
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|92
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|109
|D. Achane RB MIA
|12
|112
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|13
|129
|J. Warren RB PIT
|14
|132
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|15
|149
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|11
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|30
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|31
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|50
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|6
|51
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|7
|70
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|8
|71
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|90
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|10
|91
|A. Richardson QB IND
|11
|110
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|12
|111
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|13
|130
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|14
|131
|A. Pierce WR IND
|15
|150
|D. Singletary RB HOU