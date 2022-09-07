Success in Fantasy football is about building a complete roster, but quarterback, wide receiver and running back are the highest priority. With last-minute 2022 Fantasy football draft prep taking place, you'll want to have a clear plan for those three positions at the top of the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback depth has improved in recent years with talented youngsters like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert joining the ranks of the elite, so utilizing the optimal 2022 Fantasy football strategy is important. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help ensure you nail those critical picks near the top of your draft and have the depth at running back to survive inevitable 2022 Fantasy football injuries. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: With better-than-expected speed for his size and a punishing running style, Allen's running ability and goal-line usage provides a solid baseline for Fantasy productivity. However, his improvement as a passer from Year Two to Year Three has cemented him as the top Fantasy option. Over the last two years, he's completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 8,951 yards and 73 touchdowns while adding 1,184 rushing yards and 15 rushing/receiving touchdowns. Expect similar production again.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes faced questions about his decision-making during a turnover-prone first half of the 2021 season, but threw just three interceptions over his last nine games and finished with strong numbers again. He's now averaged 4,677 yards and 38 touchdowns per season over the last four years and has the potential to throw for well over 5,000 yards and 50 scores in any given year.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville has provided rushing productivity that would make him a legitimate flex candidate even if he never threw a pass, with 3,673 yards and 21 scores over four seasons. However, he's also thrown for 8,766 yards and 78 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes over the last three years.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor was brilliant in his second NFL season, posting ten games of 100+ rushing yards and scoring 18 times on the ground. After no touchdowns through his team's first three games, Taylor scored in 11 straight contests and 12 games total. With the Colts looked to be improved at the quarterback position over his past two seasons, a 2,000 yard rushing campaign isn't out of the question for Indianapolis' star RB.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Though he missed more than half of the 2021 regular season with a foot injury, Henry looks to rebound in a big way this season. The regular season rushing leader in 2019 and 2020 may threaten Eric Dickerson's long-standing record of 2,105 rushing yards in a single-season if Tennessee's offensive line continues its strong play of recent years.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler's 20 combined rushing / receiving scores from a year ago don't seem sustainable once again but he's still mighty valuable to Fantasy managers, especially in PPR leagues. Ekeler is worth a high first round pick especially if he can exceed last year's 70 receptions.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: The 28-year-old was already under contract for the next two seasons, but he agreed to a three-year contract extension that will net him almost $110 million over the next five seasons. Kupp was the best wide receiver in the NFL last year, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games. He benefited from the team's upgrade at quarterback and is deservedly the first wide receiver selected in drafts.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: He has been outstanding since entering the NFL, recording the most receiving yards in history in a player's first two seasons. Jefferson finished last year as the WR4 in Fantasy points per game, and he could take another step forward this year. He commanded the league's third-highest target share in 2021, which bodes well for big numbers in 2022.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase rounds out the top three wide receivers after putting together one of the best rookie seasons in history. He finished among the top five in PPR points per game, receiving touchdowns, yards per target and explosive plays last year. Chase had a lull in the middle of the 2021 campaign, so a more consistent 2022 season could result in record stats.

