The latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP shows Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook as the first five running backs coming off the board. Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs are the first five receivers being selected with many 2022 Fantasy football picks. Meanwhile, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the top five quarterbacks in many owners' 2022 Fantasy football strategy. Those top 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks are strong bets to produce plenty of Fantasy points this year.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Not since Brett Favre from 1995-97 has a quarterback led his position in Fantasy points for three straight years, but Allen has a chance to do that in 2022. He was the top Fantasy point-getter the last two seasons, and 2021 saw him join Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 700 rushing yards.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Due to defenses playing Kansas City differently last year, the Chiefs' offense changed, but Mahomes' elite production remained. He ranked fourth in yards (4,839), fourth in TDs (37), and ran for a career-high 381 yards. Kansas City's offense will change again this year following Tyreek Hill's departure, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be a change for the worse. Over his career, Mahomes actually has better stats in games without Hill than games with him.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Due to illness and injury, Jackson only played in 11 full games last year, but he still managed to tie an NFL record with seven games of 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. He was on pace for a mind-boggling 4,600-yard passing, 1,200-yard rushing season before being sidelined, and now he's fully healthy after an extended offseason. The Ravens plan on shifting back to more of a ground-based attack, so Jackson's air numbers may dip, but he's still the biggest threat in the league on the ground. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: With Henry on the shelf for half of the 2021 season, Taylor took the rushing crown and season-long Fantasy RB1 honors. He saw big leaps in virtually every key stat coming off an already impressive 2020 rookie season. At 23, he's just scratching the surface and plays behind one of the NFL's better offensive lines. Hitting the 2,000-yard rushing mark isn't out of the question in 2022.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: What he lacks in size (5-foot-10, 200 pounds), Ekeler makes up for in versatility. He tied with Najee Harris as the most targeted running back in the NFL in 2021 with 94. That volume is crucial in PPR leagues especially. He's a capable traditional runner as well, however, as he went for 911 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: The 2020 rushing king and 2,000-yard man was well on the way to another monster campaign in 2021 before the toe injury took him out of the second half of the regular season. He's big and tough enough to get the job done in short yardage, but he's mislabeled as just a power back. His top-end speed is among the highest in the league in the open field, so he's a threat to take one the distance from anywhere, giving him Fantasy upside every week. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Heading into last season, few were able to separate Kupp from Robert Woods in preseason Fantasy football WR rankings, and Kupp went on to have the second-most prolific season by a receiver in NFL History. Even if he falls well short of that level of production this season, he's still just as likely to finish as the top receiver in Fantasy yet again. With a Super Bowl title to defend, Kupp will once again be the most important piece of the Rams' offense.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell left his post as the Rams' offensive coordinator to take the head coach position in Minnesota. Jefferson looks like a generational talent at wide receiver, and if O'Connell can use him in the same way he used Kupp last season, it could be Jefferson's turn to have a historical season of his own. Jefferson had the third-most targets among all receivers last season, but still is somehow positioned for an increase in looks this year.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Few players possess the big-play ability that Chase does, and he was tied with Deebo Samuel for the most receptions of at least 50 yards (six), and had 22 catches that went for at least 20 yards. Chase was far and away the top rookie wide receiver last season and finished with over 400 more receiving yards than the next man up, Kyle Pitts. Chase finished with the third most yards after catch (651) among all receivers last season and should have plenty of space to do so again with so many playmakers in Cincinnati's offense. See more top WRs here.

