We post a lot of mock draft results on this site, particularly in August. What we don't have a lot of in August are start-up mock drafts for Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues. And I have gotten quite a bit of feedback that many of you have start-up Dynasty drafts in August, so we're going to fix that. Well, kind of.

Below you'll find the results from our Baked Burger Dynasty League start-up draft. That's right, this is no mock but a real live start-up with myself, Jamey Eisenberg, Adam Aizer, Dan Schneier, Thomas Shafer, and several non- analysts. The league is a Superflex league that is full PPR and counts six points per pass touchdown.

If you want to know why it's called the Baked Burger Dynasty League, you should really listen to Fantasy Football Today.

Unsurprisingly eight of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks and five more signal callers were drafted in Round 2. I took Jonathan Taylor with the second pick of Round 2, but this draft happened before the holdout/hold-on drama. I'm not going to get into too much of the details, because I know you're here for the results, but if you do want more context, here's the episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty where we broke it down:

And here are the results:

