There are six wide receivers coming off the board in the second round of CBS Sports PPR leagues on average this season, including potential stalwarts like Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes won his second Super Bowl and his second NFL MVP last season after posting career-highs in completion percentage (67.1) and passing yards (5,250), in which he led the NFL. He also led the league with 41 touchdown passes and added value with 358 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts was already established as one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL entering last season and has now produced 1,544 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns over the last two years. Hurts set new career-highs in every major passing category and will try to continue building upon that foundation after becoming just the fourth QB with 20-plus passing TDs and 10-plus rushing TDs in a season last year.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen isn't as prolific of a passer as Mahomes, but he still puts up consistently strong numbers and provides the added benefit of being Buffalo's top short-yardage option in the run game. Allen has thrown for 13,234 yards and 108 touchdowns over the last three seasons while also rushing for 1,946 yards and 21 scores. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Yards are useful when it comes to Fantasy, but touchdowns are often the difference between success and failure. No one finds the endzone at nearly the rate of Ekeler, whose 38 TDs since 2021 are a dozen more than anyone else. Also, Ekeler has averaged 96.2 scrimmage yards per game since 2019.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey bounced back in 2022 after two injury-plagued seasons, as he finished among the top four in scrimmage yards (1,880) and touchdowns (13). He's in an offense and playing for a coach that maximizes his abilities and has finished among the top three running backs in Fantasy points his last three full seasons.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Over his last two years at Texas, Robinson had more games with 200-plus total yards (four) than he had games with under 100 yards (three). That production led to him being the highest-drafted running back in five years. He steps into an ideal situation in Atlanta as the Falcons led the NFL in rushing attempts in 2022. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: En route to being named Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson led the NFL in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game. However, he wasn't even in the top 10 in receiving touchdowns (eight) meaning there's potential for even more. With Adam Thielen, and his 30 TDs over the last three years, off to Carolina, Jefferson could flirt with the Receiving Triple Crown.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: As great as Jefferson's 2022 was, it still paled in comparison to Kupp's 2021. The longtime Ram was on pace to nearly replicating those numbers last year before a season-ending injury. Through eight games in 2022, Kupp had a 72-813-6 stat line which projects to 153 receptions for 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns over 17 games.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is a Fantasy dream as an explosive player with an exceptionally high floor as well. Over his last 19 games, including the postseason, he's had at least 79 yards or scored a touchdown in 16 of those games. His 22 receiving TDs since entering the league in 2021 trail only Davante Adams' 25. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce was the top-ranked tight end in five of the last seven seasons and was second in the Fantasy football TE rankings the other two years. He's topped 80 receptions and 1,000 yards every year during that span and has also scored at least 10 total touchdowns in four of the last five seasons. He's the clear top tight end and worthy of first-round consideration.

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson proved himself to be a capable player in three-and-a-half seasons with the Lions, but he took his game to another level after the trade to Minnesota last season. Hockenson was targeted 86 times and had 60 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with the Vikings. That pace would put him on track for over 100 receptions over a full season.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews burst onto the scene with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns despite playing in only 44% of the offensive snaps in 2019 and he's been a top-five tight end ever since. He's had 302 catches for 3,761 yards and 31 touchdowns over the last four years and he's been the most targeted player in the Baltimore passing attack the last two seasons. See more top TEs here.

