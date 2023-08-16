The new NFL season is right around the corner and that means fans are beginning their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. To build a Fantasy football lineup capable of making a championship run, you have to take extreme care with all of your Fantasy football picks. There is no question that the bulk of the scoring will come from the skill positions, and you need reliable sets of Fantasy football QB rankings, Fantasy Football WR rankings, Fantasy football RB rankings, and Fantasy football TE rankings to nail your draft.

All four of the major Fantasy football positional rankings have experienced significant change over the years and figuring out where to target stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill and George Kittle can be a major challenge. Being able to sort each position into 2023 Fantasy football tiers so you can predict when a run might begin at any position is also critical.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2023 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB and TE picks.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award and his second Super Bowl last season after throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns (both led the NFL). He also rushed for 358 yards and a career-best four touchdowns, further cementing his status as the top Fantasy football quarterback for 2023.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Top quarterbacks have been making significant leaps in their third season recently and Hurts followed suit in 2022. Despite missing multiple games, Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also rushed 760 yards and 13 scores. His athleticism combined and growing confidence from the pocket make him a serious threat again this season.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been a pillar of consistency the last three seasons, throwing for at least 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns each year. He's also rushed for 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns over the last five seasons and even has a touchdown reception to his credit. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: PPR formats have become the most common in Fantasy football, which has vaulted Ekeler into the upper echelon of NFL running backs. He's coming off a career-high 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns last year and also rushed 204 times for 915 yards and 13 scores.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After missing 23 games in a two-year span, McCaffrey reestablished himself as a versatile bellcow back for the Panthers and 49ers last season. Despite the midseason trade, he touched the ball 329 times for 1,880 scrimmage yards and 13 scores and has reached those numbers in the last three full seasons that he has played.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: At a time when running backs are clearly being devalued, Robinson is a rare rookie who appears to be on track for 300-plus touches. The All-American from Texas produced 1,894 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season at Texas. He's a prototype running back heading to an offense that will run the ball often in 2023. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In his first three seasons, Jefferson has piled up cartoonish numbers with 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. He continues to up his productivity on an annual basis and it's not that far-fetched to imagine him producing a 2,000-yard season as the focal point of a strong offense.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp produced one of the top seasons for a receiver in NFL history in 2021 and looked similarly productive in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He's battling another minor injury in training camp, but is expected to be on the field for Week 1.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Between Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. and now Chase, LSU receivers have been as impactful in the first few seasons of their career as anybody in the NFL over the last decade. Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing five games last season. His productivity over a 17-game season could be league-winning in 2023. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: There is no greater gap in positional Fantasy football rankings than the chasm between Kelce and the rest of the pack. He's piled up at least 80 catches for 1,000 yards in seven consecutive seasons and reached double-digit total touchdowns in four of the last five years. Kelce has earned first-round consideration in 2023.

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Despite a midseason trade from the Lions to the Vikings, Hockenson managed a career year in 2022. He caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 8.6 targets and 6.0 receptions per game after joining the Vikings. Expect heavy involvement in a pass-happy offense again in 2023.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews reached Kelce-level production in 2021 with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, but his 2022 stat line was 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. That's still strong enough to be a top-five tight end in today's game. His upside is why he's the model's TE3 for the upcoming season. See more top TEs here.

