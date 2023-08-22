Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith proved he can provide value for owners with a strong season. Last year, Smith had the fewest off-target throws in the NFL and led the league in completion percentage. He finished among the top options in the Fantasy football QB rankings, recording 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Will Smith be able to duplicate that success and be among the top quarterbacks in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Should your 2023 Fantasy football strategy involve drafting another dual-threat quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is coming off another impressive campaign that saw the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl trophy in the last four years. Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game while winning his second MVP. He has five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and he's thrown at least 37 touchdown passes in four of those seasons.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts cemented himself as one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks in the league last year after averaging 28.1 Fantasy points per game in the regular season. Hurts' ability to accumulate yards on the ground is a big reason why he's projected to have another stellar season in 2023. Hurts has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: He finished second among quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring behind Mahomes last season after finishing first in 2020 and 2021. Allen racked up 4,283 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns last season. He has also rushed for more than 700 yards in each of the last two years, making him one of the top Fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Touchdowns are the key to having Fantasy football success, and no player has scored more of them than Ekeler over the past two seasons. He scored 20 touchdowns in 2021 before adding 18 last season. The Chargers' wide receivers have not been able to stay healthy, giving Ekeler a chance to make an impact as a running back and wideout.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey made an immediate impact in San Francisco after being traded prior to Week 7 last year, posting more than 40 Fantasy points in his second game. He led all running backs in Fantasy points scored from Weeks 8 to 17. The 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed offensively, but McCaffrey is a priority.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson is set to take over as one of the league's top running backs in his first professional season after being drafted eighth overall in April. He racked up 18 rushing touchdowns and 1,575 rushing yards in his final year at Texas. Robinson has the size and tools to be a three-down running back in Arthur Smith's offense and should inherit Tyler Allgeier's workload from last year. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has been nothing short of spectacular for Fantasy owners since entering the NFL. The former LSU standout averaged 10.8 targets, 7.5 receptions, 106.4 yards and 21.7 PPR Fantasy points per game last season. His per-game Fantasy totals have gone up year over year and could potentially continue to rise in his fourth season, making the 24-year-old one of the safest Fantasy football picks in 2023.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: After racking up 1,947 receiving yards in 2021, Kupp started the 2022 season strong, averaging 24.8 Fantasy points per game over his first eight games last season. An ankle injury forced Kupp to play in just nine games in 2022, but he still led the Rams with 812 receiving yards on 75 catches to go along with seven total touchdowns. With his health seemingly back on track heading into the 2023 campaign, Kupp appears destined for another elite Fantasy season.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, and he's been efficient in the red zone. In fact, Chase led all wide receivers in red zone targets per game last year, finishing with nine touchdown receptions. He has racked up 22 receiving touchdowns through his first two seasons, which are the most by any wide receiver through two seasons since Odell Beckham Jr. His red zone prowess makes Chase one of the top wide receivers to target on draft day. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce remain the clear-cut choice for the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy football. Kelce has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last seven seasons, recording 59 touchdown receptions during that span. Last year, he outscored the No. 2 tight end by 102 Fantasy points.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews' numbers saw a drop-off in 2022, but he still finished with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, Andrews racked up 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. Andrews' production saw a dip in 2022 because Lamar Jackson missed a few games. However, in the nine games Jackson started and finished last season, Andrews averaged 15.4 PPR points per game.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson made an immediate impact after being traded to the Vikings in the middle of the 2022 season. Hockenson averaged 13.0 PPR points per game in his 10 matchups with Minnesota, and he's expected to be heavily involved in Minnesota's aerial attack again in 2023. See more top TEs here.

