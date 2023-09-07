Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was among the top Fantasy football sleepers a season ago, finishing with 220 carries, 1,125 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry a season ago, but where will Etienne land in the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings? The Jaguars are loaded with offensive playmakers, including Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

Jacksonville featured a top-10 scoring offense last season, and if the Jaguars can duplicate that success in 2023, many of those players could lead you to a championship. The Jaguars open the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, a defense that gave up a blistering 25.1 points per game last season, making Etienne one of the top options in the Week 1 Fantasy football RB rankings. Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game while winning his second MVP last season. He has five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and he's thrown at least 37 touchdown passes in four of those seasons.

2. Lamar Jackson: Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract this offseason and now he'll take the field with a clean bill of health against the Texans in Week 1. Houston's defense gave up 379.5 yards per game last season, which bodes well for Jackson given his ability to rack up yards with his legs. Baltimore also bolstered its pass-catching corps by signing veteran wideout Odell Beckham and drafting Zay Flowers.

3. Jalen Hurts: Hurts cemented himself as one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks in the league last year after averaging 28.1 Fantasy points per game in the regular season. Hurts' ability to accumulate yards on the ground is a big reason why he's projected to have a big day against the Patriots in Week 1. Hurts has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler: Ekeler led the NFL in touchdowns each of the past two seasons, scoring 38 times in 33 games while averaging 96.8 scrimmage yards. He's undeniably one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL, having racked up 70 or more receptions in three of his last four seasons.

2. Tony Pollard: The Cowboys didn't bring back Ezekiel Elliott, who's now a member of the New England Patriots, giving Pollard the green light to be the No. 1 ball carrier in Dallas. Even with Elliott in the lineup last season, Pollard set career highs with 1,007 rushing yards, 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns on 232 touches.

3. Bijan Robinson: Robinson enters his rookie season with lofty expectations after being drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons. Over his last two years at Texas, Robinson had more games with 200-plus total yards (four) than he had games with under 100 yards (three). He also steps into an ideal situation in Atlanta as the Falcons led the NFL in rushing attempts in 2022. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson: Jefferson has been nothing short of spectacular for Fantasy owners since entering the NFL. The former LSU standout averaged 10.8 targets, 7.5 receptions, 106.4 yards and 21.7 PPR Fantasy points per game last season. His per-game Fantasy totals have gone up year over year and could potentially continue to rise in his fourth season, making him a no-brainer to include in your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups.

2. Tyreek Hill: Hill set career highs in targets (170), receptions (119) and yards (1,408) last season, and he also had eight total touchdowns. He's a main focal point in Miami's passing attack, and he'll look to start the season off strong against the Chargers on Sunday.

3. Ja'Marr Chase: Chase has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, and he's been efficient in the red zone. In fact, Chase led all wide receivers in red zone targets per game last year, finishing with nine touchdown receptions. He has racked up 22 receiving touchdowns through his first two seasons, which are the most by any wide receiver through two seasons since Odell Beckham Jr. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce: Kelce has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last seven seasons, recording 59 touchdown receptions during that span. Last year, he outscored the No. 2 tight end by 102 Fantasy points. If he's active for Thursday's season-opener, Kelce is the top option at tight end.

2. Mark Andrews: Andrews' numbers saw a drop-off in 2022, but he still finished with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews' production saw a dip in 2022 because Lamar Jackson missed a few games. However, in the nine games Jackson started and finished last season, Andrews averaged 15.4 PPR points per game.

3. George Kittle: Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy built a solid rapport last season. In fact, seven of Kittle's career-high 11 touchdowns came in the final four weeks of the regular season that Purdy started. Look for Kittle to have a big day against the Steelers on Sunday. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Saints D/ST: The Saints featured a top-five total defense last season, giving up an average of just 314.8 yards per game. New Orleans' Week 1 matchup is against the Tennessee Titans, who ranked 30th in total offense (296.8 ypg) in 2022.

2. Commanders D/ST: Washington's defense gave up 304.6 yards per game last season, the third-best mark in the NFL. On Sunday, the Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals, who are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. Dobbs has only thrown 85 passes over six NFL seasons with the Steelers, Jags and Titans.

3. Jaguars D/ST: The Jaguars made huge strides on defense in 2022 and now they'll face a rookie quarterback in Week 1. The Jags travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with QB Anthony Richardson set to make his first start in the NFL. In addition, the Jags have held the Colts to 11 points or less in two of their last three meetings. See more top defenses here.

