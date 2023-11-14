Exactly 11 months after tearing his ACL, Kyler Murray returned to the field last Sunday and led the Cardinals to a win over the Falcons. Murray's one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL and many won't hesitate to insert him into their Week 11 Fantasy football lineups after proving he's healthy. He matches up against C.J. Stroud as the Cardinals face a Texans defense that allowed 347 passing yards and two touchdowns to Joe Burrow last week. Stashing Murray on your Fantasy bench all year could certainly pay off for the second half of the season, but where does the former No. 1 overall pick fall in the Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Top Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins' offense hits a different gear when in Miami, which is where Sunday's game with the Raiders takes place. Tagovailoa is averaging over 300 passing yards and 3 passing TDs per game at home, compared to 281.2 yards and just 1.4 passing touchdowns away from Hard Rock Stadium.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Goff has carved up the Bears over the last few years, with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last five against Chicago, which is Detroit's Week 11 opponent. Goff also enters the matchup off one of his best gams of the season as he had 333 passing yards and two touchdowns last week versus the Chargers.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The Eagles team that Mahomes saw in last season's Super Bowl won't be the same one he sees on Monday night. The 2022 Eagles led the NFL in passing defense, and Mahomes still had 182 yards and three passing touchdowns against them en route to winning Super Bowl MVP. So, there's no telling what Mahomes will do to this year's Philly defense which has allowed the most passing TDs and fifth-most passing yards. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: Despite his record-tying 17-game touchdown streak coming to an end, McCaffrey is still head and shoulders above all other Fantasy running backs. He leads the NFL in both touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (747), in addition to leading all RBs in receiving yards (339) and receiving TDs (four).

2. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: Mostert shares the NFL-lead in touchdowns with McCaffrey at 13, ahead of a matchup against the league's No. 29 run defense in the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last four games.

3. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: No running back has accumulated more Fantasy points since Week 5 than Etienne. He not gets to line up against a Titans defense which has allowed 294 scrimmage yards to running backs alone over the last two weeks. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off his least productive Fantasy game with 65 yards prior to Miami's Week 10 bye, but he's always bounced back after subpar outings. It was the fourth time he's been held under 100 yards this season, but he's averaging exactly 150 yards in the games immediately following being held under triple-digits.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown leads the NFL with 8.1 receptions per game, and he's piling up the yardage as well. He's eclipsed 100 yards in each of his last four games and is averaging 9.8 receptions for 122.5 receiving yards over that stretch.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: The fourth-year wideout made history on Sunday by becoming the first player to catch at least 10 passes for 150 yards three games in a row. With Dallas facing the NFL's worst team in Carolina on Sunday, Lamb is a must-start for Week 11 Fantasy football lineups. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has scored touchdowns in three straight regular-season games against the Bengals, who the Ravens face on Thursday. This season, Cincinnati has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends, which propels Andrews to the top spot in the Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Coming off his fewest receiving yards (14) in five years, Kelce is poised for a bounce-back performance versus his brother and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has allowed 152 receiving yards and two receiving TDs to tight ends over its last pair of games.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The second-round rookie ranks among the top five at his position in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. So, he's a huge factor in Detroit's No. 2 total offense as the Lions face a Bears team which has allowed the second-most passing TDs and the third-most passing yards in the NFL. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 11 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Commanders D/ST: How does a defense that's allowed the second-most points this season earn the top spot in the Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings? It gets to face the Giants on Sunday. New York has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing defenses and has allowed 13 sacks with three turnovers over the last two games alone.

2. Bills D/ST: A divisional matchup with the Jets awaits the Bills on Sunday, and New York's 30th-ranked scoring offense doesn't scare anyone. The Jets have scored 13 or fewer points in three straight games, and Zach Wilson has been sacked at least four times in four of his last five games.

3. Lions D/ST: Detroit takes on Chicago, which struggles to generate offense -- and avoid mistakes -- no matter who is under center. The Bears have scored 17 or fewer in three consecutive contests and committed seven turnovers over that stretch. See more top D/ST here.

