Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 41 44 A. Ekeler LAC 36 39 B. Robinson ATL 31 33 T. Pollard DAL 28 30 J. Jacobs LV 24 26 K. Walker III SEA 24 25 S. Barkley NYG 22 24 D. Henry TEN 22 22 Ky. Williams LAR 19 21 J. Taylor IND 19 19 A. Jones GB 17 19 D. Achane MIA 17 19 J. Conner ARI 16 18 A. Kamara NO 15 18 D. Swift PHI 16 17 T. Etienne JAC 16 16 D. Montgomery DET 16 16 J. Cook BUF 15 16 J. Mixon CIN 13 14 B. Hall NYJ 13 14 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 13 14 D. Pierce HOU 13 13 R. Mostert MIA 13 13 R. Stevenson NE 12 13 J. Gibbs DET 11 12 J. Ford CLE 10 12 M. Sanders CAR 10 11 I. Pacheco KC 10 11 A. Mattison MIN 10 10 R. White TB 9 10 Jav. Williams DEN 9 10 N. Harris PIT 9 9 R. Johnson CHI 8 9 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 7 T. Spears TEN 6 7 C. Akers MIN 6 6 J. McLaughlin DEN 6 6 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 S. Perine DEN 5 5 T. Bigsby JAC 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 Z. Moss IND 5 5 J. Warren PIT -- 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 39 43 T. Hill MIA 39 43 S. Diggs BUF 31 35 A. St. Brown DET 25 29 C. Lamb DAL 25 28 D. Adams LV 22 26 K. Allen LAC 22 26 A. Brown PHI 23 25 J. Chase CIN 22 25 C. Kupp LAR 21 25 C. Olave NO 20 23 D. Smith PHI 18 21 M. Evans TB 15 18 D. Samuel SF 16 17 D. Metcalf SEA 15 17 B. Aiyuk SF 15 17 D. Moore CHI 14 17 P. Nacua LAR 14 17 A. Cooper CLE 14 16 J. Waddle MIA 12 14 C. Ridley JAC 12 14 G. Wilson NYJ 11 14 N. Collins HOU 11 14 T. Higgins CIN 11 13 C. Watson GB 11 13 M. Pittman IND 9 13 C. Kirk JAC 9 11 C. Godwin TB 8 11 G. Davis BUF 9 10 J. Addison MIN 8 10 T. Lockett SEA 8 10 T. McLaurin WAS 8 10 Z. Flowers BAL 8 10 G. Pickens PIT 7 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 D. Hopkins TEN 7 9 J. Jeudy DEN 7 9 M. Brown ARI 7 9 D. London ATL 6 9 J. Meyers LV 6 9 A. Thielen CAR 6 9 J. Dotson WAS 7 8 N. Dell HOU 7 8 C. Sutton DEN 6 8 T. Atwell LAR 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 M. Thomas NO 5 7 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 5 7 M. Wilson ARI 5 6 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5 J. Palmer LAC 5 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 29 32 M. Andrews BAL 17 19 T. Hockenson MIN 13 17 E. Engram JAC 9 11 G. Kittle SF 8 10 S. LaPorta DET 8 10 D. Waller NYG 7 9 J. Ferguson DAL 7 9 K. Pitts ATL 6 7 D. Goedert PHI 5 7 P. Freiermuth PIT 5 5 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5 C. Kmet

5 5 Z. Ertz ARI -- 5 T. Higbee LAR -- 5 H. Henry NE -- 5

Quarterback