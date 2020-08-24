Watch Now: 12-Team Non-PPR Mock Draft Review: Heath's Team ( 1:15 )

I am certain it has to be frustrating to listen to the discourse around quarterbacks in the Fantasy industry. We tell you to wait, we do a bunch of mocks where we all wait, and then you get to your draft and three quarterbacks are taken in the first two rounds. I'd imagine this frustration is exacerbated in leagues where you can start more than one quarterback.

First off, you should take Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the first round of a 2QB league. Second, even though current 2QB ADP shows that quarterbacks go earlier than I have them ranked in my updated Top 200, there are still some values that I like. We'll get to the full rankings in a minute, but here are my favorite quarterback values based on ADP from Fantasy Football Calculator:

105. Ben Roethlisberger

123. Joe Burrow

130. Cam Newton

173. Tyrod Taylor

There's no guarantee these specific quarterbacks will fall in your draft, it might be Gardner Minshew and Matthew Stafford instead. The point is, if you don't get a quarterback you love in the first couple of rounds that doesn't mean you have to reach for one you don't love. What you can do is stockpile studs at the other positions and then wait until everyone takes a break from picking quarterbacks.

A prime example of this was my Scott Fish Bowl draft. I reached for Roethlisberger in Round 4 because 16 quarterbacks had already been taken. But after that pick, everyone stopped taking them. I ended up landing Daniel Jones in Round 7 and Gardner Minshew in Round 10. Those quarterbacks are good enough to win a league if you have studs everywhere else.

The last thing I'll say is that if you take this approach, you should prioritize your third quarterback. You don't want to get caught with two lower-end quarterbacks and no backup.

The following rankings are based on leagues where you can start more than one quarterback, that reward six points per pass touchdown. These are also based on PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, one tight end and one non-quarterback flex.

Top 200

Christian McCaffrey CAR (RB) Patrick Mahomes KC (QB) Saquon Barkley NYG (RB) Alvin Kamara NO (RB) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (RB) Michael Thomas NO (WR) Lamar Jackson BAL (QB) Davante Adams GB (WR) Dalvin Cook MIN (RB) Austin Ekeler LAC (RB) Travis Kelce KC (TE) Julio Jones ATL (WR) Tyreek Hill KC (WR) Derrick Henry TEN (RB) Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB) Miles Sanders PHI (RB) Kenyan Drake ARI (RB) George Kittle SF (TE) D.J. Moore CAR (WR) Chris Godwin TB (WR) Nick Chubb CLE (RB) Joe Mixon CIN (RB) Dak Prescott DAL (QB) James Conner PIT (RB) Josh Jacobs LV (RB) Aaron Jones GB (RB) Russell Wilson SEA (QB) Deshaun Watson HOU (QB) Allen Robinson CHI (WR) DeAndre Hopkins ARI (WR) Calvin Ridley ATL (WR) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (WR) Cooper Kupp LAR (WR) Tyler Lockett SEA (WR) Kenny Golladay DET (WR) Robert Woods LAR (WR) Adam Thielen MIN (WR) Mike Evans TB (WR) Amari Cooper DAL (WR) Kyler Murray ARI (QB) Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB) Chris Carson SEA (RB) Terry McLaurin WAS (WR) Kareem Hunt CLE (RB) Todd Gurley ATL (RB) Melvin Gordon DEN (RB) David Johnson HOU (RB) Mark Andrews BAL (TE) Carson Wentz PHI (QB) Josh Allen BUF (QB) T.Y. Hilton IND (WR) Odell Beckham CLE (WR) Keenan Allen LAC (WR) Courtland Sutton DEN (WR) A.J. Brown TEN (WR) Leonard Fournette JAC (RB) A.J. Green CIN (WR) Stefon Diggs BUF (WR) D.J. Chark JAC (WR) Matt Ryan ATL (QB) Tom Brady TB (QB) Aaron Rodgers GB (QB) Drew Brees NO (QB) Tarik Cohen CHI (RB) David Montgomery CHI (RB) DeVante Parker MIA (WR) Michael Gallup DAL (WR) DK Metcalf SEA (WR) Zach Ertz PHI (TE) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (QB) Matthew Stafford DET (QB) Cam Newton NE (QB) Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR) Jarvis Landry CLE (WR) Ronald Jones TB (RB) Julian Edelman NE (WR) Tyler Boyd CIN (WR) Mark Ingram BAL (RB) Marquise Brown BAL (WR) Marvin Jones DET (WR) Jonathan Taylor IND (RB) Darren Waller LV (TE) Evan Engram NYG (TE) Hunter Henry LAC (TE) James White NE (RB) Devin Singletary BUF (RB) Raheem Mostert SF (RB) D'Andre Swift DET (RB) Cam Akers LAR (RB) Matt Breida MIA (RB) Jordan Howard MIA (RB) J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB) Jared Goff LAR (QB) Gardner Minshew JAC (QB) Daniel Jones NYG (QB) Sterling Shepard NYG (WR) Brandin Cooks HOU (WR) Will Fuller HOU (WR) Christian Kirk ARI (WR) Joe Burrow CIN (QB) Baker Mayfield CLE (QB) John Brown BUF (WR) Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR) Preston Williams MIA (WR) Allen Lazard GB (WR) Anthony Miller CHI (WR) Henry Ruggs III LV (WR) Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR) CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR) Latavius Murray NO (RB) Kerryon Johnson DET (RB) Phillip Lindsay DEN (RB) Marlon Mack IND (RB) Hayden Hurst ATL (TE) Tyler Higbee LAR (TE) Rob Gronkowski TB (TE) Ryan Tannehill TEN (QB) Tyrod Taylor LAC (QB) Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB) Golden Tate NYG (WR) Breshad Perriman NYJ (WR) Diontae Johnson PIT (WR) Mike Williams LAC (WR) Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC (WR) Chase Edmonds ARI (RB) Jonnu Smith TEN (TE) Austin Hooper CLE (TE) Noah Fant DEN (TE) Tevin Coleman SF (RB) Antonio Gibson WAS (RB) Derek Carr LVR (QB) Kirk Cousins MIN (QB) Nyheim Hines IND (RB) Duke Johnson HOU (RB) Boston Scott PHI (RB) Curtis Samuel CAR (WR) Bryce Love WAS (RB) Darrell Henderson LAR (RB) Zack Moss BUF (RB) Alexander Mattison MIN (RB) DeSean Jackson PHI (WR) Dede Westbrook JAC (WR) Jalen Reagor PHI (WR) Teddy Bridgewater CAR (QB) Drew Lock DEN (QB) Philip Rivers IND (QB) Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR) Darius Slayton NYG (WR) Steven Sims WAS (WR) Mecole Hardman KC (WR) Robby Anderson CAR (WR) N'Keal Harry NE (WR) Justin Jefferson MIN (WR) Deebo Samuel SF (WR) Bryan Edwards LV (WR) Corey Davis TEN (WR) Rex Burkhead NE (RB) Jalen Richard LV (RB) Damien Harris NE (RB) LeSean McCoy TB (RB) Jerick McKinnon SF (RB) Adrian Peterson WAS (RB) Darrynton Evans TEN (RB) Malcolm Brown LAR (RB) Tony Pollard DAL (RB) Justin Jackson LAC (RB) Joshua Kelley LAC (RB) Sam Darnold NYJ (QB) Dwayne Haskins WAS (QB) Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB) Jared Cook NO (TE) Blake Jarwin DAL (TE) Chris Herndon NYJ (TE) Jack Doyle IND (TE) T.J. Hockenson DET (TE) Tyrell Williams LV (WR) Hunter Renfrow LV (WR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (WR) Antonio Gandy-Golden WAS (WR) Mitchell Trubisky CHI (QB) Nick Foles CHI (QB) Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (QB) Justin Herbert LAC (QB) Russell Gage ATL (WR) Sammy Watkins KC (WR) Anthony McFarland PIT (RB) A.J. Dillon GB (RB) Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB) Alex Smith WAS (QB) Jameis Winston NO (QB) Taysom Hill NO (QB) Darrel Williams KC (RB) DeAndre Washington KC (RB) Dare Ogunbowale TB (RB) Mike Gesicki MIA (TE) DeeJay Dallas SEA (RB) James Washington PIT (WR) Ito Smith ATL (RB) Ryquell Armstead JAC (RB) Michael Pittman IND (WR)