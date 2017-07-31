Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Todd Gurley's role the only certainty in projecting the Rams

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink

specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Todd Gurley has been in the league for two seasons. At times he's looked like a generational talent at running back. Other times he's looked like a situation-dependent back stuck in a very bad situation. So it tells you something about this offense that he is the most predictable piece.

Robert Woods was brought in to presumably be the No. 1 receiver until one of the young receivers (hopefully) makes the leap. Tavon Austin used to be one of those young, promising receivers. Now he looks more like a gadget player you can't count on in Fantasy. After that this roster is long on upside and short on answers.

At receiver they have a bevy of first and second year players that have yet to prove anything at this level. Josh Reynolds is my favorite of the group, but Cooper Kupp was drafted one round before him and may start camp ahead of him on the depth chart. Mike Thomas is suspended for the start of the season, so he is the least desirable. Any of these guys could make a leap in 2017, but at this stage it's just a matter of personal preference.

Tight end is no different, the team has drafted one each of the past two seasons. I see more upside in Gerald Everett, but Tyler Higbee has the advantage of not being a rookie tight end any longer. It's likely that both see a lot of time on the field together.

And all of those pass catchers will be dependent on Jared Goff, who did not have an encouraging rookie campaign.

While there are a lot of guys on the roster who could become something, there are very few you're targeting anywhere other than the last couple of rounds.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.





Breaking down the touches

Sean McVay has called the plays for the Washington Redskins the past three seasons, so it's more telling to look at their splits than the Rams. In his three seasons in Washington, McVay's team averaged 569 pass attempts to just 403 rush attempts. At the same time, he never had a running back as good as Gurley in Washington and he doesn't have Kirk Cousins in Los Angeles.

I anticipate a slight drop in the number of pass attempts (540) and a corresponding increase in rush attempts (430). Gurley should be the primary focus of the offense, but you should also expect both young tight ends to be heavily involved. McVay's offenses have thrown the ball to their tight end roughly 25 percent of the time the past three seasons.

If either Gerald Everett or Tyler Higbee were flying solo in this offense I'd be more interested in them as a sleeper. As it is, they're likely going to be waiver wire fodder unless one becomes the true No. 1.

Rams touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Todd Gurley 70% 300 9% 40 32 9 Robert Woods 0% 0 18% 99 59 4 Tavon Austin 7% 30 18% 99 56 3 Josh Reynolds 0% 0 15% 83 45 5 Cooper Kupp 0% 0 15% 85 50 3 Tyler Higbee 0% 0 11% 60 68 2 Gerald Everett 0% 0 11% 55 30 2

Of note:

The Rams have a ton of receivers but I don't believe any of them have better red zone skills than Josh Reynolds. It may take a while, but by the end of the year he'll be Jared Goff's favorite target inside the 20.

Tavon Austin gets a significant boost in leagues that give points for return yards. He has top-20 potential in those formats.

The Leftovers

The truth is, Gurley is the only legitimate Fantasy asset on this roster. In other words, most of this piece has been about likely leftovers (other than deep leagues or dynasty). The one name we haven't mentioned is Lance Dunbar, who started camp on the PUP but the Rams would like him to be their pass-catching back. Dunbar could cut into Gurley's value if he's able to get and stay healthy.