Coming into the year there was reason to debate whether Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce should be the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy. Because of the six-year age difference and my belief that Andrews' role should grow in the passing game, I sided with Andrews. But as the season has progressed, Kelce has continued to look like the best tight end in football and Andrews' involvement has not gotten any bigger at all. I still rank Andrews over Kelce, but they've gotten closer as evidence piles up that Andrews volume isn't growing. And soon, they may both be passed by Noah Fant.

If it wasn't for Fant's injury, we may already view him as an elite tight end, which would make moving him to No. 2 in Dynasty even easier. He's averaging nearly 6.8 targets and 11.9 PPR Fantasy points per game despite leaving one game early due to injury. Those numbers are also hampered by the fact that 61.8% of his targets have come from Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Fant has averaged 9.15 yards per target with Drew Lock and 6.57 with the other guys.

The Kelce part of this equation is pretty simple. If you're a contender, you'd rather have him than anyone not named George Kittle. If you aren't a contender you should deal Kelce as soon as possible. But between Andrews and Fant it's getting uncomfortably close. Fant is younger, he had a better pedigree coming out of college, and he's currently seeing more targets. If, after a couple more weeks with Lock, he's also outperforming Andrews on a per-target basis, we'll have a new No. 2 in the tight end rankings.

Here are my updated tight end Dynasty rankings: