In our first mock draft following the unfortunate news that Rams running back Cam Akers is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, all eyes were on Darrell Henderson and when he would get selected. We didn't have to wait long.
Henderson, who is expected to replace Akers as the No. 1 running back for the Rams, went in the fourth round of this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft at No. 45 overall. He was drafted right in front of other running backs like Mike Davis and Myles Gaskin, and this is a good spot for Henderson -- for now.
We don't know if the Rams plan to bring in someone to replace Akers and compete with Henderson for the starting spot. But we can adjust our view of Henderson if that happens, and it will also depend on who that running back might be.
As of now, Henderson's stock is on the rise. And he has plenty of potential in this Rams offense with Akers out, as well as Malcolm Brown being gone.
Last year, before Henderson started dealing with injuries and Akers took off, Henderson scored at least 18 PPR points in three of his first five games. He had six games last season with at least 12 carries, and he averaged over 5.2 yards per carry in four of those outings.
The Rams offense should be better with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and Henderson has plenty of upside. I'd prefer to draft him in Round 5, but Andrew Baumhor didn't want to wait and got him in Round 4. He was the No. 20 running back off the board.
And Xavier Jones, who could be the new No. 2 running back for the Rams, went in Round 13. He's someone to keep an eye on in training camp with Akers now out.
I had the No. 9 pick, and I started my team with two running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Gibson. I love this, and I followed that up with two receivers I'm fond of in Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb. Now, I didn't plan to stack Elliott and Lamb and Gibson and McLaurin, and we'll see how that works out.
I might have gone too robust at running back with my next three picks in Travis Etienne (Round 5), Javonte Williams (Round 6) and Michael Carter (Round 7), but those three rookies were impossible to pass up. And I should have the best running back corps in this league.
I still got Russell Wilson at quarterback in Round 8, and my third receiver is fine with Marquise Brown in Round 9. Since we start three receivers in this league, I knew building depth at that position was what I needed with my bench, which is why I drafted Jaylen Waddle, Tre'Quan Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Henry Ruggs, so hopefully, I'll be OK with my receiving corps.
Adam Trautman is my favorite late-round tight end to target, and I drafted him in Round 11. I'm thrilled with how this roster came together, and this team should be a playoff contender heading into the season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
2. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
3. Rob Thomas, Fantasy Football Today Facebook Moderator
4. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Samantha Previte, Action Network
6. Tera Roberts, Dynasty Vipers
7. Stephie Smalls, FTN Fantasy
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Rob Thomas
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|Samantha Previte
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|6
|Tera Roberts
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|Stephie Smalls
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|10
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|14
|Dan Schneier
|D. Adams WR GB
|15
|Dave Richard
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|17
|Chris Towers
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|18
|Stephie Smalls
|G. Kittle TE SF
|19
|Tera Roberts
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|20
|Samantha Previte
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|21
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|22
|Rob Thomas
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|23
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Waller TE LV
|24
|R.J. White
|D. Swift RB DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|R.J. White
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|26
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|27
|Rob Thomas
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|28
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR TEN
|29
|Samantha Previte
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|30
|Tera Roberts
|M. Thomas WR NO
|31
|Stephie Smalls
|C. Carson RB SEA
|32
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|34
|Dave Richard
|R. Woods WR LAR
|35
|Dan Schneier
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|36
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jones WR TEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|38
|Dan Schneier
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|39
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|41
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|42
|Stephie Smalls
|J. Chase WR CIN
|43
|Tera Roberts
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|44
|Samantha Previte
|M. Evans WR TB
|45
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|46
|Rob Thomas
|M. Davis RB ATL
|47
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|48
|R.J. White
|D. Moore WR CAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|50
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|51
|Rob Thomas
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|52
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|53
|Samantha Previte
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|54
|Tera Roberts
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|55
|Stephie Smalls
|J. Allen QB BUF
|56
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|58
|Dave Richard
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|59
|Dan Schneier
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|60
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|62
|Dan Schneier
|K. Murray QB ARI
|63
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams RB DEN
|65
|Chris Towers
|R. Mostert RB SF
|66
|Stephie Smalls
|D. Chark WR JAC
|67
|Tera Roberts
|D. Harris RB NE
|68
|Samantha Previte
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|69
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|70
|Rob Thomas
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|71
|Jacob Gibbs
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|72
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|R.J. White
|D. Smith WR PHI
|74
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|75
|Rob Thomas
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|76
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|77
|Samantha Previte
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|78
|Tera Roberts
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|79
|Stephie Smalls
|T. Sermon RB SF
|80
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|82
|Dave Richard
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|83
|Dan Schneier
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|84
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Fournette RB TB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|86
|Dan Schneier
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|87
|Dave Richard
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|89
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|90
|Stephie Smalls
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|91
|Tera Roberts
|I. Smith TE MIN
|92
|Samantha Previte
|J. Conner RB ARI
|93
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Landry WR CLE
|94
|Rob Thomas
|M. Jones WR JAC
|95
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|96
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|R.J. White
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|98
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|99
|Rob Thomas
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|100
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB LV
|101
|Samantha Previte
|N. Fant TE DEN
|102
|Tera Roberts
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|103
|Stephie Smalls
|A. Brown WR TB
|104
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Brown WR BAL
|106
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|107
|Dan Schneier
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Pittman WR IND
|110
|Dan Schneier
|A. Dillon RB GB
|111
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|113
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB DET
|114
|Stephie Smalls
|R. Gage WR ATL
|115
|Tera Roberts
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|116
|Samantha Previte
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|117
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|118
|Rob Thomas
|T. Hilton WR IND
|119
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|120
|R.J. White
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|R.J. White
|L. Murray RB NO
|122
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Parker WR MIA
|123
|Rob Thomas
|E. Sanders WR BUF
|124
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Hines RB IND
|125
|Samantha Previte
|N. Agholor WR NE
|126
|Tera Roberts
|J. Brown WR LV
|127
|Stephie Smalls
|W. Gallman RB SF
|128
|Chris Towers
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Trautman TE NO
|130
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE NE
|131
|Dan Schneier
|M. Hardman WR KC
|132
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Bernard RB TB
|134
|Dan Schneier
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|135
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Smith WR NO
|137
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|138
|Stephie Smalls
|G. Davis WR BUF
|139
|Tera Roberts
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|140
|Samantha Previte
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|141
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|142
|Rob Thomas
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|143
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|144
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|R.J. White
|X. Jones RB LAR
|146
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|147
|Rob Thomas
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|148
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Evans RB TEN
|149
|Samantha Previte
|P. Lindsay RB HOU
|150
|Tera Roberts
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|151
|Stephie Smalls
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|152
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB NE
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|154
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|155
|Dan Schneier
|T. Williams WR DET
|156
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jack Capotorto
|Football Team DST WAS
|158
|Dan Schneier
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|159
|Dave Richard
|T. Lance QB SF
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|161
|Chris Towers
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|162
|Stephie Smalls
|N. Collins WR HOU
|163
|Tera Roberts
|Buccaneers DST TB
|164
|Samantha Previte
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|165
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|166
|Rob Thomas
|A. Green WR ARI
|167
|Jacob Gibbs
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|168
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|R.J. White
|J. Cook TE LAC
|170
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chiefs DST KC
|171
|Rob Thomas
|Saints DST NO
|172
|Andrew Baumhor
|Steelers DST PIT
|173
|Samantha Previte
|Colts DST IND
|174
|Tera Roberts
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|175
|Stephie Smalls
|Giants DST NYG
|176
|Chris Towers
|Broncos DST DEN
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg
|49ers DST SF
|178
|Dave Richard
|J. Meyers WR NE
|179
|Dan Schneier
|Patriots DST NE
|180
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Perine RB CIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|25
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|48
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|49
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|72
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|7
|73
|D. Smith WR PHI
|8
|96
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|9
|97
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|10
|120
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|11
|121
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|144
|J. White RB NE
|13
|145
|X. Jones RB LAR
|14
|168
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|169
|J. Cook TE LAC
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|23
|D. Waller TE LV
|3
|26
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|4
|47
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|5
|50
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|6
|71
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|7
|74
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|8
|95
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|9
|98
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|10
|119
|P. Campbell WR IND
|11
|122
|D. Parker WR MIA
|12
|143
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|13
|146
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|167
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|15
|170
|Chiefs DST KC
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|27
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|46
|M. Davis RB ATL
|5
|51
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|70
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|75
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|8
|94
|M. Jones WR JAC
|9
|99
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|10
|118
|T. Hilton WR IND
|11
|123
|E. Sanders WR BUF
|12
|142
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|13
|147
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|14
|166
|A. Green WR ARI
|15
|171
|Saints DST NO
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|21
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|28
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|45
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|5
|52
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|6
|69
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|7
|76
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|93
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|100
|K. Drake RB LV
|10
|117
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|11
|124
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|141
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|13
|148
|D. Evans RB TEN
|14
|165
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|15
|172
|Steelers DST PIT
|Samantha Previte
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|20
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|3
|29
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|44
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|53
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|68
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|7
|77
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|92
|J. Conner RB ARI
|9
|101
|N. Fant TE DEN
|10
|116
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|125
|N. Agholor WR NE
|12
|140
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|13
|149
|P. Lindsay RB HOU
|14
|164
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|15
|173
|Colts DST IND
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|19
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|3
|30
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|43
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|5
|54
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|6
|67
|D. Harris RB NE
|7
|78
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|8
|91
|I. Smith TE MIN
|9
|102
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|115
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|11
|126
|J. Brown WR LV
|12
|139
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|13
|150
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|14
|163
|Buccaneers DST TB
|15
|174
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Stephie Smalls
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|18
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|31
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|42
|J. Chase WR CIN
|5
|55
|J. Allen QB BUF
|6
|66
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|79
|T. Sermon RB SF
|8
|90
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|9
|103
|A. Brown WR TB
|10
|114
|R. Gage WR ATL
|11
|127
|W. Gallman RB SF
|12
|138
|G. Davis WR BUF
|13
|151
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|14
|162
|N. Collins WR HOU
|15
|175
|Giants DST NYG
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|17
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|32
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|41
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|56
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|6
|65
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|80
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|8
|89
|D. Samuel WR SF
|9
|104
|M. Williams WR LAC
|10
|113
|J. Williams RB DET
|11
|128
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|12
|137
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|152
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|161
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|15
|176
|Broncos DST DEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|16
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|3
|33
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|4
|40
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|57
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|6
|64
|J. Williams RB DEN
|7
|81
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|8
|88
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|105
|M. Brown WR BAL
|10
|112
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|11
|129
|A. Trautman TE NO
|12
|136
|T. Smith WR NO
|13
|153
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|14
|160
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|15
|177
|49ers DST SF
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|15
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|34
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|39
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|58
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|6
|63
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|82
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|87
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|106
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|111
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|130
|J. Smith TE NE
|12
|135
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|154
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|159
|T. Lance QB SF
|15
|178
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|35
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|38
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|5
|59
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|62
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|83
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|8
|86
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|9
|107
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|10
|110
|A. Dillon RB GB
|11
|131
|M. Hardman WR KC
|12
|134
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|13
|155
|T. Williams WR DET
|14
|158
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|15
|179
|Patriots DST NE
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|13
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|36
|J. Jones WR TEN
|4
|37
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|60
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|61
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|7
|84
|L. Fournette RB TB
|8
|85
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|9
|108
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|109
|M. Pittman WR IND
|11
|132
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|133
|G. Bernard RB TB
|13
|156
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|14
|157
|Football Team DST WAS
|15
|180
|S. Perine RB CIN