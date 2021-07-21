patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

In our first mock draft following the unfortunate news that Rams running back Cam Akers is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, all eyes were on Darrell Henderson and when he would get selected. We didn't have to wait long.

Henderson, who is expected to replace Akers as the No. 1 running back for the Rams, went in the fourth round of this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft at No. 45 overall. He was drafted right in front of other running backs like Mike Davis and Myles Gaskin, and this is a good spot for Henderson -- for now.

We don't know if the Rams plan to bring in someone to replace Akers and compete with Henderson for the starting spot. But we can adjust our view of Henderson if that happens, and it will also depend on who that running back might be.

Want more on the Akers injury fallout? Of course you do! We dove a bit deeper on the Fantasy Football Today emergency podcast:

As of now, Henderson's stock is on the rise. And he has plenty of potential in this Rams offense with Akers out, as well as Malcolm Brown being gone.

Last year, before Henderson started dealing with injuries and Akers took off, Henderson scored at least 18 PPR points in three of his first five games. He had six games last season with at least 12 carries, and he averaged over 5.2 yards per carry in four of those outings.

The Rams offense should be better with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and Henderson has plenty of upside. I'd prefer to draft him in Round 5, but Andrew Baumhor didn't want to wait and got him in Round 4. He was the No. 20 running back off the board. 

And Xavier Jones, who could be the new No. 2 running back for the Rams, went in Round 13. He's someone to keep an eye on in training camp with Akers now out.

This was a fun mock draft with three awesome Fantasy analysts joining our CBS Sports crew, including Samanta Previte of the Action Network, Tera Roberts of the Dynasty Vipers and Stephie Smalls of FTN Fantasy. You should check out their teams because each of them built an excellent roster.

We did this mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube, and I highly encourage you to check out the results as it happened. You can re-watch the show here .

I had the No. 9 pick, and I started my team with two running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Gibson. I love this, and I followed that up with two receivers I'm fond of in Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb. Now, I didn't plan to stack Elliott and Lamb and Gibson and McLaurin, and we'll see how that works out.

I might have gone too robust at running back with my next three picks in Travis Etienne (Round 5), Javonte Williams (Round 6) and Michael Carter (Round 7), but those three rookies were impossible to pass up. And I should have the best running back corps in this league.

I still got Russell Wilson at quarterback in Round 8, and my third receiver is fine with Marquise Brown in Round 9. Since we start three receivers in this league, I knew building depth at that position was what I needed with my bench, which is why I drafted Jaylen Waddle, Tre'Quan Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Henry Ruggs, so hopefully, I'll be OK with my receiving corps.

Adam Trautman is my favorite late-round tight end to target, and I drafted him in Round 11. I'm thrilled with how this roster came together, and this team should be a playoff contender heading into the season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

2. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

3. Rob Thomas, Fantasy Football Today Facebook Moderator

4. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

5. Samantha Previte, Action Network

6. Tera Roberts, Dynasty Vipers

7. Stephie Smalls, FTN Fantasy

8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jacob Gibbs D. Cook RB MIN
3 Rob Thomas A. Kamara RB NO
4 Andrew Baumhor D. Henry RB TEN
5 Samantha Previte S. Barkley RB NYG
6 Tera Roberts A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 Stephie Smalls J. Taylor RB IND
8 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
9 Jamey Eisenberg E. Elliott RB DAL
10 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
11 Dan Schneier T. Hill WR KC
12 Jack Capotorto N. Harris RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jack Capotorto J. Mixon RB CIN
14 Dan Schneier D. Adams WR GB
15 Dave Richard N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Jamey Eisenberg A. Gibson RB WAS
17 Chris Towers S. Diggs WR BUF
18 Stephie Smalls G. Kittle TE SF
19 Tera Roberts D. Montgomery RB CHI
20 Samantha Previte C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
21 Andrew Baumhor D. Hopkins WR ARI
22 Rob Thomas P. Mahomes QB KC
23 Jacob Gibbs D. Waller TE LV
24 R.J. White D. Swift RB DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 R.J. White C. Ridley WR ATL
26 Jacob Gibbs J. Jefferson WR MIN
27 Rob Thomas J. Dobbins RB BAL
28 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN
29 Samantha Previte D. Metcalf WR SEA
30 Tera Roberts M. Thomas WR NO
31 Stephie Smalls C. Carson RB SEA
32 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
33 Jamey Eisenberg T. McLaurin WR WAS
34 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR
35 Dan Schneier A. Robinson WR CHI
36 Jack Capotorto J. Jones WR TEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
38 Dan Schneier M. Sanders RB PHI
39 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
40 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
41 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
42 Stephie Smalls J. Chase WR CIN
43 Tera Roberts B. Aiyuk WR SF
44 Samantha Previte M. Evans WR TB
45 Andrew Baumhor D. Henderson RB LAR
46 Rob Thomas M. Davis RB ATL
47 Jacob Gibbs M. Gaskin RB MIA
48 R.J. White D. Moore WR CAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 R.J. White D. Johnson WR PIT
50 Jacob Gibbs T. Higgins WR CIN
51 Rob Thomas T. Lockett WR SEA
52 Andrew Baumhor J. Jacobs RB LV
53 Samantha Previte K. Hunt RB CLE
54 Tera Roberts K. Golladay WR NYG
55 Stephie Smalls J. Allen QB BUF
56 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
57 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
58 Dave Richard A. Thielen WR MIN
59 Dan Schneier K. Pitts TE ATL
60 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jack Capotorto T. Hockenson TE DET
62 Dan Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
63 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
64 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams RB DEN
65 Chris Towers R. Mostert RB SF
66 Stephie Smalls D. Chark WR JAC
67 Tera Roberts D. Harris RB NE
68 Samantha Previte C. Claypool WR PIT
69 Andrew Baumhor M. Andrews TE BAL
70 Rob Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
71 Jacob Gibbs O. Beckham WR CLE
72 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 R.J. White D. Smith WR PHI
74 Jacob Gibbs R. Anderson WR CAR
75 Rob Thomas J. Robinson RB JAC
76 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN
77 Samantha Previte J. Herbert QB LAC
78 Tera Roberts J. Jeudy WR DEN
79 Stephie Smalls T. Sermon RB SF
80 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB DEN
81 Jamey Eisenberg M. Carter RB NYJ
82 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR HOU
83 Dan Schneier L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
84 Jack Capotorto L. Fournette RB TB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jack Capotorto C. Samuel WR WAS
86 Dan Schneier Z. Moss RB BUF
87 Dave Richard D. Goedert TE PHI
88 Jamey Eisenberg R. Wilson QB SEA
89 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
90 Stephie Smalls W. Fuller WR MIA
91 Tera Roberts I. Smith TE MIN
92 Samantha Previte J. Conner RB ARI
93 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE
94 Rob Thomas M. Jones WR JAC
95 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurts QB PHI
96 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 R.J. White R. Tannehill QB TEN
98 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR NYJ
99 Rob Thomas T. Higbee TE LAR
100 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB LV
101 Samantha Previte N. Fant TE DEN
102 Tera Roberts J. Burrow QB CIN
103 Stephie Smalls A. Brown WR TB
104 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
105 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR BAL
106 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
107 Dan Schneier G. Edwards RB BAL
108 Jack Capotorto R. Jones RB TB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jack Capotorto M. Pittman WR IND
110 Dan Schneier A. Dillon RB GB
111 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
112 Jamey Eisenberg J. Waddle WR MIA
113 Chris Towers J. Williams RB DET
114 Stephie Smalls R. Gage WR ATL
115 Tera Roberts D. Mooney WR CHI
116 Samantha Previte M. Gallup WR DAL
117 Andrew Baumhor J. Reagor WR PHI
118 Rob Thomas T. Hilton WR IND
119 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
120 R.J. White J. McKissic RB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 R.J. White L. Murray RB NO
122 Jacob Gibbs D. Parker WR MIA
123 Rob Thomas E. Sanders WR BUF
124 Andrew Baumhor N. Hines RB IND
125 Samantha Previte N. Agholor WR NE
126 Tera Roberts J. Brown WR LV
127 Stephie Smalls W. Gallman RB SF
128 Chris Towers E. Moore WR NYJ
129 Jamey Eisenberg A. Trautman TE NO
130 Dave Richard J. Smith TE NE
131 Dan Schneier M. Hardman WR KC
132 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jack Capotorto G. Bernard RB TB
134 Dan Schneier T. Coleman RB NYJ
135 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
136 Jamey Eisenberg T. Smith WR NO
137 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
138 Stephie Smalls G. Davis WR BUF
139 Tera Roberts K. Gainwell RB PHI
140 Samantha Previte T. Cohen RB CHI
141 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB LAR
142 Rob Thomas A. Rodgers QB GB
143 Jacob Gibbs C. Hubbard RB CAR
144 R.J. White J. White RB NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 R.J. White X. Jones RB LAR
146 Jacob Gibbs J. Jackson RB LAC
147 Rob Thomas C. Beasley WR BUF
148 Andrew Baumhor D. Evans RB TEN
149 Samantha Previte P. Lindsay RB HOU
150 Tera Roberts R. Tonyan TE GB
151 Stephie Smalls S. Shepard WR NYG
152 Chris Towers C. Newton QB NE
153 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
154 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
155 Dan Schneier T. Williams WR DET
156 Jack Capotorto R. Bateman WR BAL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jack Capotorto Football Team DST WAS
158 Dan Schneier J. Kelley RB LAC
159 Dave Richard T. Lance QB SF
160 Jamey Eisenberg H. Ruggs III WR LV
161 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
162 Stephie Smalls N. Collins WR HOU
163 Tera Roberts Buccaneers DST TB
164 Samantha Previte L. Thomas TE WAS
165 Andrew Baumhor J. Crowder WR NYJ
166 Rob Thomas A. Green WR ARI
167 Jacob Gibbs V. Jefferson WR LAR
168 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 R.J. White J. Cook TE LAC
170 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC
171 Rob Thomas Saints DST NO
172 Andrew Baumhor Steelers DST PIT
173 Samantha Previte Colts DST IND
174 Tera Roberts T. Lawrence QB JAC
175 Stephie Smalls Giants DST NYG
176 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
177 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF
178 Dave Richard J. Meyers WR NE
179 Dan Schneier Patriots DST NE
180 Jack Capotorto S. Perine RB CIN
Team by Team
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Swift RB DET
3 25 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 48 D. Moore WR CAR
5 49 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 72 C. Edmonds RB ARI
7 73 D. Smith WR PHI
8 96 D. Johnson RB HOU
9 97 R. Tannehill QB TEN
10 120 J. McKissic RB WAS
11 121 L. Murray RB NO
12 144 J. White RB NE
13 145 X. Jones RB LAR
14 168 Ravens DST BAL
15 169 J. Cook TE LAC
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 D. Waller TE LV
3 26 J. Jefferson WR MIN
4 47 M. Gaskin RB MIA
5 50 T. Higgins WR CIN
6 71 O. Beckham WR CLE
7 74 R. Anderson WR CAR
8 95 J. Hurts QB PHI
9 98 C. Davis WR NYJ
10 119 P. Campbell WR IND
11 122 D. Parker WR MIA
12 143 C. Hubbard RB CAR
13 146 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 167 V. Jefferson WR LAR
15 170 Chiefs DST KC
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 27 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 46 M. Davis RB ATL
5 51 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 70 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 75 J. Robinson RB JAC
8 94 M. Jones WR JAC
9 99 T. Higbee TE LAR
10 118 T. Hilton WR IND
11 123 E. Sanders WR BUF
12 142 A. Rodgers QB GB
13 147 C. Beasley WR BUF
14 166 A. Green WR ARI
15 171 Saints DST NO
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Henry RB TEN
2 21 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 28 A. Brown WR TEN
4 45 D. Henderson RB LAR
5 52 J. Jacobs RB LV
6 69 M. Andrews TE BAL
7 76 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 93 J. Landry WR CLE
9 100 K. Drake RB LV
10 117 J. Reagor WR PHI
11 124 N. Hines RB IND
12 141 M. Stafford QB LAR
13 148 D. Evans RB TEN
14 165 J. Crowder WR NYJ
15 172 Steelers DST PIT
Samantha Previte
Rd Pk Player
1 5 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 20 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
3 29 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 44 M. Evans WR TB
5 53 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 68 C. Claypool WR PIT
7 77 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 92 J. Conner RB ARI
9 101 N. Fant TE DEN
10 116 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 125 N. Agholor WR NE
12 140 T. Cohen RB CHI
13 149 P. Lindsay RB HOU
14 164 L. Thomas TE WAS
15 173 Colts DST IND
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 19 D. Montgomery RB CHI
3 30 M. Thomas WR NO
4 43 B. Aiyuk WR SF
5 54 K. Golladay WR NYG
6 67 D. Harris RB NE
7 78 J. Jeudy WR DEN
8 91 I. Smith TE MIN
9 102 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 115 D. Mooney WR CHI
11 126 J. Brown WR LV
12 139 K. Gainwell RB PHI
13 150 R. Tonyan TE GB
14 163 Buccaneers DST TB
15 174 T. Lawrence QB JAC
Stephie Smalls
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 G. Kittle TE SF
3 31 C. Carson RB SEA
4 42 J. Chase WR CIN
5 55 J. Allen QB BUF
6 66 D. Chark WR JAC
7 79 T. Sermon RB SF
8 90 W. Fuller WR MIA
9 103 A. Brown WR TB
10 114 R. Gage WR ATL
11 127 W. Gallman RB SF
12 138 G. Davis WR BUF
13 151 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 162 N. Collins WR HOU
15 175 Giants DST NYG
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 32 K. Allen WR LAC
4 41 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 56 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 65 R. Mostert RB SF
7 80 M. Gordon RB DEN
8 89 D. Samuel WR SF
9 104 M. Williams WR LAC
10 113 J. Williams RB DET
11 128 E. Moore WR NYJ
12 137 R. Moore WR ARI
13 152 C. Newton QB NE
14 161 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
15 176 Broncos DST DEN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 16 A. Gibson RB WAS
3 33 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 40 C. Lamb WR DAL
5 57 T. Etienne RB JAC
6 64 J. Williams RB DEN
7 81 M. Carter RB NYJ
8 88 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 105 M. Brown WR BAL
10 112 J. Waddle WR MIA
11 129 A. Trautman TE NO
12 136 T. Smith WR NO
13 153 A. St. Brown WR DET
14 160 H. Ruggs III WR LV
15 177 49ers DST SF
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 34 R. Woods WR LAR
4 39 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 58 A. Thielen WR MIN
6 63 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 82 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 87 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 106 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 111 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 130 J. Smith TE NE
12 135 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 154 Rams DST LAR
14 159 T. Lance QB SF
15 178 J. Meyers WR NE
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 D. Adams WR GB
3 35 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 38 M. Sanders RB PHI
5 59 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 62 K. Murray QB ARI
7 83 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
8 86 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 107 G. Edwards RB BAL
10 110 A. Dillon RB GB
11 131 M. Hardman WR KC
12 134 T. Coleman RB NYJ
13 155 T. Williams WR DET
14 158 J. Kelley RB LAC
15 179 Patriots DST NE
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Harris RB PIT
2 13 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 36 J. Jones WR TEN
4 37 C. Godwin WR TB
5 60 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 61 T. Hockenson TE DET
7 84 L. Fournette RB TB
8 85 C. Samuel WR WAS
9 108 R. Jones RB TB
10 109 M. Pittman WR IND
11 132 T. Brady QB TB
12 133 G. Bernard RB TB
13 156 R. Bateman WR BAL
14 157 Football Team DST WAS
15 180 S. Perine RB CIN