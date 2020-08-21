We haven't spent as much time as usual on non-PPR leagues this year because most of you are starting to play in 0.5 or full PPR formats. But we're not going to ignore you either, and I still play in four non-PPR leagues myself.
The difference you see in non-PPR leagues is even more of an emphasis on running backs. For example, in this 12-team mock draft, 10 running backs were drafted in Round 1, including the first nine picks in a row. Michael Thomas (No. 10 overall) and Davante Adams (No. 11) were the only non-quarterbacks drafted in the first round.
There were 16 running backs drafted through Round 2, and we usually see only 14 at most in PPR leagues. Here, James Conner and Chris Carson crept into the second round, and five managers started their teams with a RB-RB approach (Adam Aizer, Andrew Baumhor, R.J. White, Jacob Gibbs and me).
I started my draft from No. 7 overall with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and followed that up with Austin Ekeler in Round 2. I knew there would be plenty of standout receivers in Round 3, and I wanted to lock up two of my top-13 running backs.
D.J. Moore (Round 3) and A.J. Brown (Round 4) are my top two receivers, and I went with Stefon Diggs (Round 6) as my third option in this three-receiver league. So far, I love how this team came together, including getting David Montgomery (Round 5) as my third running back/flex.
The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack, Zack Moss and Boston Scott, and I have Sterling Shepard and John Brown as reserve receivers. I waited on tight end and quarterback, getting Rob Gronkowski in Round 12, Mike Gesicki in Round 13 and Ben Roethlisberger in Round 14. I'm thrilled with how this team came together.
The key was the running backs on my roster in this format. Edwards-Helaire, Ekeler and Montgomery should be standout options. And Moss and Scott are two mid-round picks I plan to target in all leagues, with Mack a good reserve depending on how much he plays in tandem with Jonathan Taylor.
Hopefully, if you still play in a non-PPR league, this is a good blueprint for you to follow this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|R.J. White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|Will Brinson
|K. Drake RB ARI
|9
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|10
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|14
|Heath Cummings
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|16
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|17
|Will Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|19
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|20
|R.J. White
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|22
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Conner RB PIT
|23
|Adam Aizer
|C. Carson RB SEA
|24
|George Maselli
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|27
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|28
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|29
|R.J. White
|K. Golladay WR DET
|30
|Meron Berkson
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|32
|Will Brinson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|33
|Dave Richard
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|34
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|35
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|36
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Woods WR LAR
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|38
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|39
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|40
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|41
|Will Brinson
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR TEN
|43
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|44
|R.J. White
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|45
|Ben Gretch
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|46
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|47
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|48
|George Maselli
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|R. Jones RB TB
|50
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|51
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|52
|Ben Gretch
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|53
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB SF
|54
|Meron Berkson
|D. Chark WR JAC
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|56
|Will Brinson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|57
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|58
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|59
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|60
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Green WR CIN
|62
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|63
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|64
|Dave Richard
|D. Swift RB DET
|65
|Will Brinson
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|67
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|68
|R.J. White
|C. Akers RB LAR
|69
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|70
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Parker WR MIA
|71
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|72
|George Maselli
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB MIA
|74
|Adam Aizer
|K. Johnson RB DET
|75
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|76
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|77
|R.J. White
|D. Watson QB HOU
|78
|Meron Berkson
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|80
|Will Brinson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|81
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|82
|Chris Towers
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|83
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|84
|Jacob Gibbs
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Allen QB BUF
|86
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|87
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|88
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|89
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mack RB IND
|91
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|92
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|93
|Ben Gretch
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|94
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|95
|Adam Aizer
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|96
|George Maselli
|M. Breida RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|George Maselli
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|98
|Adam Aizer
|A. Miller WR CHI
|99
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|100
|Ben Gretch
|D. Harris RB NE
|101
|R.J. White
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|102
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|104
|Will Brinson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|105
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|106
|Chris Towers
|B. Love RB WAS
|107
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|108
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|110
|Heath Cummings
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|111
|Chris Towers
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|112
|Dave Richard
|M. Hardman WR KC
|113
|Will Brinson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Scott RB PHI
|115
|Meron Berkson
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|116
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|117
|Ben Gretch
|D. Washington RB KC
|118
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Stafford QB DET
|119
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|120
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|George Maselli
|S. Sims WR WAS
|122
|Adam Aizer
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|123
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|124
|Ben Gretch
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|125
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|126
|Meron Berkson
|P. Williams WR MIA
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Brown WR BUF
|128
|Will Brinson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|129
|Dave Richard
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|130
|Chris Towers
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|131
|Heath Cummings
|A. Lazard WR GB
|132
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Evans RB TEN
|134
|Heath Cummings
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|135
|Chris Towers
|G. Tate WR NYG
|136
|Dave Richard
|T. Brady QB TB
|137
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB NE
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|139
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR NO
|140
|R.J. White
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|141
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|142
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|143
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|144
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|George Maselli
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|146
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|147
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|148
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|149
|R.J. White
|L. Miller RB NE
|150
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|152
|Will Brinson
|J. Smith TE TEN
|153
|Dave Richard
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|154
|Chris Towers
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|155
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB TB
|156
|Jacob Gibbs
|Steelers DST PIT
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Cook TE NO
|158
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown RB LAR
|159
|Chris Towers
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|160
|Dave Richard
|Ravens DST BAL
|161
|Will Brinson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|163
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|164
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|165
|Ben Gretch
|B. Snell RB PIT
|166
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|167
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|168
|George Maselli
|Chargers DST LAC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|George Maselli
|B. Edwards WR LV
|170
|Adam Aizer
|Bills DST BUF
|171
|Andrew Baumhor
|Eagles DST PHI
|172
|Ben Gretch
|Colts DST IND
|173
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|174
|Meron Berkson
|Patriots DST NE
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|176
|Will Brinson
|Rams DST LAR
|177
|Dave Richard
|D. Jones QB NYG
|178
|Chris Towers
|Bears DST CHI
|179
|Heath Cummings
|H. Butker K KC
|180
|Jacob Gibbs
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|182
|Heath Cummings
|Titans DST TEN
|183
|Chris Towers
|Y. Koo K ATL
|184
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|185
|Will Brinson
|J. Elliott K PHI
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chiefs DST KC
|187
|Meron Berkson
|B. McManus K DEN
|188
|R.J. White
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|189
|Ben Gretch
|M. Badgley K LAC
|190
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Prater K DET
|191
|Adam Aizer
|D. Bailey K MIN
|192
|George Maselli
|A. Seibert K CLE
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|3
|25
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|48
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|49
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|72
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|73
|J. Howard RB MIA
|8
|96
|M. Breida RB MIA
|9
|97
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|10
|120
|S. Michel RB NE
|11
|121
|S. Sims WR WAS
|12
|144
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|145
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|14
|168
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|169
|B. Edwards WR LV
|16
|192
|A. Seibert K CLE
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|C. Carson RB SEA
|3
|26
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|47
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|50
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|71
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|7
|74
|K. Johnson RB DET
|8
|95
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|9
|98
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|119
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|122
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|12
|143
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|146
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|167
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|15
|170
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|191
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|27
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|4
|46
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|51
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|70
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|75
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|94
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|9
|99
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|118
|M. Stafford QB DET
|11
|123
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|142
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|13
|147
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|166
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|15
|171
|Eagles DST PHI
|16
|190
|M. Prater K DET
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|28
|J. Taylor RB IND
|4
|45
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|52
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|69
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|76
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|93
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|9
|100
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|117
|D. Washington RB KC
|11
|124
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|141
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|148
|D. Williams RB KC
|14
|165
|B. Snell RB PIT
|15
|172
|Colts DST IND
|16
|189
|M. Badgley K LAC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|29
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|44
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|53
|R. Mostert RB SF
|6
|68
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|77
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|92
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|9
|101
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|10
|116
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|125
|J. White RB NE
|12
|140
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|13
|149
|L. Miller RB NE
|14
|164
|49ers DST SF
|15
|173
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|188
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|30
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|43
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|54
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|67
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|78
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|8
|91
|J. Edelman WR NE
|9
|102
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|115
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|11
|126
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|139
|E. Sanders WR NO
|13
|150
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|14
|163
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|15
|174
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|187
|B. McManus K DEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|18
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|31
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|42
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|55
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|66
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|7
|79
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|8
|90
|M. Mack RB IND
|9
|103
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|114
|B. Scott RB PHI
|11
|127
|J. Brown WR BUF
|12
|138
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|13
|151
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|14
|162
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|175
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|186
|Chiefs DST KC
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Drake RB ARI
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|41
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|56
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|65
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|80
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|89
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|104
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|113
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|128
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|137
|C. Newton QB NE
|13
|152
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|161
|M. Pittman WR IND
|15
|176
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|185
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|16
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|33
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|40
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|57
|M. Brown WR BAL
|6
|64
|D. Swift RB DET
|7
|81
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|88
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|105
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|112
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|129
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|12
|136
|T. Brady QB TB
|13
|153
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|14
|160
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|177
|D. Jones QB NYG
|16
|184
|R. Gould K SF
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|34
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|4
|39
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|58
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|6
|63
|K. Allen WR LAC
|7
|82
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|87
|T. Coleman RB SF
|9
|106
|B. Love RB WAS
|10
|111
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|11
|130
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|12
|135
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|154
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|14
|159
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|15
|178
|Bears DST CHI
|16
|183
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|14
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|35
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|38
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|5
|59
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|62
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|7
|83
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|86
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|107
|L. Murray RB NO
|10
|110
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|131
|A. Lazard WR GB
|12
|134
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|13
|155
|L. McCoy RB TB
|14
|158
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|179
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|182
|Titans DST TEN
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|36
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|37
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|60
|T. Hilton WR IND
|6
|61
|A. Green WR CIN
|7
|84
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|8
|85
|J. Allen QB BUF
|9
|108
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|109
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|11
|132
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|133
|D. Evans RB TEN
|13
|156
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|157
|J. Cook TE NO
|15
|180
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|16
|181
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
