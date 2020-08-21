Watch Now: 12-Team Non-PPR Mock Draft Review: Jamey's Team (1:02)

We haven't spent as much time as usual on non-PPR leagues this year because most of you are starting to play in 0.5 or full PPR formats. But we're not going to ignore you either, and I still play in four non-PPR leagues myself.

The difference you see in non-PPR leagues is even more of an emphasis on running backs. For example, in this 12-team mock draft, 10 running backs were drafted in Round 1, including the first nine picks in a row. Michael Thomas (No. 10 overall) and Davante Adams (No. 11) were the only non-quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

There were 16 running backs drafted through Round 2, and we usually see only 14 at most in PPR leagues. Here, James Conner and Chris Carson crept into the second round, and five managers started their teams with a RB-RB approach (Adam Aizer, Andrew Baumhor, R.J. White, Jacob Gibbs and me).

I started my draft from No. 7 overall with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and followed that up with Austin Ekeler in Round 2. I knew there would be plenty of standout receivers in Round 3, and I wanted to lock up two of my top-13 running backs.

D.J. Moore (Round 3) and A.J. Brown (Round 4) are my top two receivers, and I went with Stefon Diggs (Round 6) as my third option in this three-receiver league. So far, I love how this team came together, including getting David Montgomery (Round 5) as my third running back/flex.

The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack, Zack Moss and Boston Scott, and I have Sterling Shepard and John Brown as reserve receivers. I waited on tight end and quarterback, getting Rob Gronkowski in Round 12, Mike Gesicki in Round 13 and Ben Roethlisberger in Round 14. I'm thrilled with how this team came together.

The key was the running backs on my roster in this format. Edwards-Helaire, Ekeler and Montgomery should be standout options. And Moss and Scott are two mid-round picks I plan to target in all leagues, with Mack a good reserve depending on how much he plays in tandem with Jonathan Taylor.

Hopefully, if you still play in a non-PPR league, this is a good blueprint for you to follow this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor 
5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
5 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN
6 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
7 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 Will Brinson K. Drake RB ARI
9 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV
10 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
11 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
12 Jacob Gibbs J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jacob Gibbs M. Sanders RB PHI
14 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE
15 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
16 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
17 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
18 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
19 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
20 R.J. White A. Jones RB GB
21 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF
22 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT
23 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA
24 George Maselli C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli M. Evans WR TB
26 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
27 Andrew Baumhor D. Hopkins WR ARI
28 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
29 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
30 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL
31 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
32 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
33 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL
34 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
35 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
36 Jacob Gibbs R. Woods WR LAR
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jacob Gibbs A. Cooper WR DAL
38 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU
39 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
40 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB DEN
41 Will Brinson L. Bell RB NYJ
42 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR TEN
43 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
44 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE
45 Ben Gretch A. Robinson WR CHI
46 Andrew Baumhor M. Ingram RB BAL
47 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
48 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli R. Jones RB TB
50 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
51 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
52 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS
53 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF
54 Meron Berkson D. Chark WR JAC
55 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
56 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN
57 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
58 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL
59 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
60 Jacob Gibbs T. Hilton WR IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jacob Gibbs A. Green WR CIN
62 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
63 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
64 Dave Richard D. Swift RB DET
65 Will Brinson W. Fuller WR HOU
66 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
67 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
68 R.J. White C. Akers RB LAR
69 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
70 Andrew Baumhor D. Parker WR MIA
71 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR HOU
72 George Maselli R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA
74 Adam Aizer K. Johnson RB DET
75 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN
76 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
77 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU
78 Meron Berkson J. Dobbins RB BAL
79 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF
80 Will Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
81 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
82 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR
83 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
84 Jacob Gibbs H. Hurst TE ATL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF
86 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
87 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
88 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
89 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
90 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
91 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
92 R.J. White D. Johnson WR PIT
93 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN
94 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR LV
95 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG
96 George Maselli M. Breida RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ
98 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI
99 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN
100 Ben Gretch D. Harris RB NE
101 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ
102 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
103 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
104 Will Brinson C. Lamb WR DAL
105 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
106 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS
107 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
108 Jacob Gibbs T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jacob Gibbs C. Edmonds RB ARI
110 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI
111 Chris Towers J. Reagor WR PHI
112 Dave Richard M. Hardman WR KC
113 Will Brinson B. Aiyuk WR SF
114 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI
115 Meron Berkson A. Gibson RB WAS
116 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
117 Ben Gretch D. Washington RB KC
118 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB DET
119 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
120 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli S. Sims WR WAS
122 Adam Aizer J. Kelley RB LAC
123 Andrew Baumhor A. Peterson RB WAS
124 Ben Gretch D. Jackson WR PHI
125 R.J. White J. White RB NE
126 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Brown WR BUF
128 Will Brinson A. Dillon RB GB
129 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI
130 Chris Towers J. Jackson RB LAC
131 Heath Cummings A. Lazard WR GB
132 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jacob Gibbs D. Evans RB TEN
134 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
135 Chris Towers G. Tate WR NYG
136 Dave Richard T. Brady QB TB
137 Will Brinson C. Newton QB NE
138 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gronkowski TE TB
139 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR NO
140 R.J. White J. Jefferson WR MIN
141 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
142 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
143 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
144 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli A. McFarland RB PIT
146 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
147 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC
148 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
149 R.J. White L. Miller RB NE
150 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU
151 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA
152 Will Brinson J. Smith TE TEN
153 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE
154 Chris Towers R. Cobb WR HOU
155 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB TB
156 Jacob Gibbs Steelers DST PIT
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook TE NO
158 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR
159 Chris Towers J. Reynolds WR LAR
160 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL
161 Will Brinson M. Pittman WR IND
162 Jamey Eisenberg B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
163 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR CAR
164 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
165 Ben Gretch B. Snell RB PIT
166 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ
167 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET
168 George Maselli Chargers DST LAC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 George Maselli B. Edwards WR LV
170 Adam Aizer Bills DST BUF
171 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI
172 Ben Gretch Colts DST IND
173 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
174 Meron Berkson Patriots DST NE
175 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
176 Will Brinson Rams DST LAR
177 Dave Richard D. Jones QB NYG
178 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI
179 Heath Cummings H. Butker K KC
180 Jacob Gibbs E. Ebron TE PIT
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jacob Gibbs G. Zuerlein K DAL
182 Heath Cummings Titans DST TEN
183 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL
184 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF
185 Will Brinson J. Elliott K PHI
186 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC
187 Meron Berkson B. McManus K DEN
188 R.J. White B. Jarwin TE DAL
189 Ben Gretch M. Badgley K LAC
190 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET
191 Adam Aizer D. Bailey K MIN
192 George Maselli A. Seibert K CLE
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 C. Ridley WR ATL
3 25 M. Evans WR TB
4 48 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 49 R. Jones RB TB
6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 73 J. Howard RB MIA
8 96 M. Breida RB MIA
9 97 B. Perriman WR NYJ
10 120 S. Michel RB NE
11 121 S. Sims WR WAS
12 144 J. Goff QB LAR
13 145 A. McFarland RB PIT
14 168 Chargers DST LAC
15 169 B. Edwards WR LV
16 192 A. Seibert K CLE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 C. Carson RB SEA
3 26 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 47 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 50 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 71 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 74 K. Johnson RB DET
8 95 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 98 A. Miller WR CHI
10 119 D. Samuel WR SF
11 122 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 143 J. Washington WR PIT
13 146 N. Fant TE DEN
14 167 T. Hockenson TE DET
15 170 Bills DST BUF
16 191 D. Bailey K MIN
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 J. Conner RB PIT
3 27 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 46 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 51 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 70 D. Parker WR MIA
7 75 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 94 H. Ruggs III WR LV
9 99 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 118 M. Stafford QB DET
11 123 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 142 K. Vaughn RB TB
13 147 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 166 D. Mims WR NYJ
15 171 Eagles DST PHI
16 190 M. Prater K DET
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 G. Kittle TE SF
3 28 J. Taylor RB IND
4 45 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 52 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 69 K. Murray QB ARI
7 76 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 93 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 100 D. Harris RB NE
10 117 D. Washington RB KC
11 124 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 141 N. Harry WR NE
13 148 D. Williams RB KC
14 165 B. Snell RB PIT
15 172 Colts DST IND
16 189 M. Badgley K LAC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 K. Golladay WR DET
4 44 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 53 R. Mostert RB SF
6 68 C. Akers RB LAR
7 77 D. Watson QB HOU
8 92 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 101 J. Crowder WR NYJ
10 116 M. Williams WR LAC
11 125 J. White RB NE
12 140 J. Jefferson WR MIN
13 149 L. Miller RB NE
14 164 49ers DST SF
15 173 J. Tucker K BAL
16 188 B. Jarwin TE DAL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 C. Godwin WR TB
3 30 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 54 D. Chark WR JAC
6 67 D. Waller TE LV
7 78 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 91 J. Edelman WR NE
9 102 D. Brees QB NO
10 115 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 126 P. Williams WR MIA
12 139 E. Sanders WR NO
13 150 D. Johnson RB HOU
14 163 R. Anderson WR CAR
15 174 Patriots DST NE
16 187 B. McManus K DEN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 18 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 31 D. Moore WR CAR
4 42 A. Brown WR TEN
5 55 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 66 S. Diggs WR BUF
7 79 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 90 M. Mack RB IND
9 103 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 114 B. Scott RB PHI
11 127 J. Brown WR BUF
12 138 R. Gronkowski TE TB
13 151 M. Gesicki TE MIA
14 162 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 175 W. Lutz K NO
16 186 Chiefs DST KC
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Drake RB ARI
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 41 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 56 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 65 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 80 E. Engram TE NYG
8 89 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 104 C. Lamb WR DAL
10 113 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 128 A. Dillon RB GB
12 137 C. Newton QB NE
13 152 J. Smith TE TEN
14 161 M. Pittman WR IND
15 176 Rams DST LAR
16 185 J. Elliott K PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 16 T. Hill WR KC
3 33 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 40 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 57 M. Brown WR BAL
6 64 D. Swift RB DET
7 81 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 88 J. Landry WR CLE
9 105 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 112 M. Hardman WR KC
11 129 T. Cohen RB CHI
12 136 T. Brady QB TB
13 153 A. Hooper TE CLE
14 160 Ravens DST BAL
15 177 D. Jones QB NYG
16 184 R. Gould K SF
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 T. Kelce TE KC
3 34 T. Lockett WR SEA
4 39 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 58 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 63 K. Allen WR LAC
7 82 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 87 T. Coleman RB SF
9 106 B. Love RB WAS
10 111 J. Reagor WR PHI
11 130 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 135 G. Tate WR NYG
13 154 R. Cobb WR HOU
14 159 J. Reynolds WR LAR
15 178 Bears DST CHI
16 183 Y. Koo K ATL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 35 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 38 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 59 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 62 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 83 H. Henry TE LAC
8 86 M. Jones WR DET
9 107 L. Murray RB NO
10 110 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 131 A. Lazard WR GB
12 134 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
13 155 L. McCoy RB TB
14 158 M. Brown RB LAR
15 179 H. Butker K KC
16 182 Titans DST TEN
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 36 R. Woods WR LAR
4 37 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 60 T. Hilton WR IND
6 61 A. Green WR CIN
7 84 H. Hurst TE ATL
8 85 J. Allen QB BUF
9 108 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 109 C. Edmonds RB ARI
11 132 P. Campbell WR IND
12 133 D. Evans RB TEN
13 156 Steelers DST PIT
14 157 J. Cook TE NO
15 180 E. Ebron TE PIT
16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

