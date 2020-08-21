Watch Now: 12-Team Non-PPR Mock Draft Review: Jamey's Team ( 1:02 )

We haven't spent as much time as usual on non-PPR leagues this year because most of you are starting to play in 0.5 or full PPR formats. But we're not going to ignore you either, and I still play in four non-PPR leagues myself.

The difference you see in non-PPR leagues is even more of an emphasis on running backs. For example, in this 12-team mock draft, 10 running backs were drafted in Round 1, including the first nine picks in a row. Michael Thomas (No. 10 overall) and Davante Adams (No. 11) were the only non-quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

There were 16 running backs drafted through Round 2, and we usually see only 14 at most in PPR leagues. Here, James Conner and Chris Carson crept into the second round, and five managers started their teams with a RB-RB approach (Adam Aizer, Andrew Baumhor, R.J. White, Jacob Gibbs and me).

I started my draft from No. 7 overall with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and followed that up with Austin Ekeler in Round 2. I knew there would be plenty of standout receivers in Round 3, and I wanted to lock up two of my top-13 running backs.

D.J. Moore (Round 3) and A.J. Brown (Round 4) are my top two receivers, and I went with Stefon Diggs (Round 6) as my third option in this three-receiver league. So far, I love how this team came together, including getting David Montgomery (Round 5) as my third running back/flex.

The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack, Zack Moss and Boston Scott, and I have Sterling Shepard and John Brown as reserve receivers. I waited on tight end and quarterback, getting Rob Gronkowski in Round 12, Mike Gesicki in Round 13 and Ben Roethlisberger in Round 14. I'm thrilled with how this team came together.

The key was the running backs on my roster in this format. Edwards-Helaire, Ekeler and Montgomery should be standout options. And Moss and Scott are two mid-round picks I plan to target in all leagues, with Mack a good reserve depending on how much he plays in tandem with Jonathan Taylor.

Hopefully, if you still play in a non-PPR league, this is a good blueprint for you to follow this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host

3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

5. R.J. White, NFL Editor

6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL 4 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO 5 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN 6 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN 7 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 8 Will Brinson K. Drake RB ARI 9 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV 10 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO 11 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB 12 Jacob Gibbs J. Mixon RB CIN Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Jacob Gibbs M. Sanders RB PHI 14 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE 15 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC 16 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC 17 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL 18 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC 19 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB 20 R.J. White A. Jones RB GB 21 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF 22 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT 23 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA 24 George Maselli C. Ridley WR ATL Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 George Maselli M. Evans WR TB 26 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC 27 Andrew Baumhor D. Hopkins WR ARI 28 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND 29 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET 30 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL 31 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR 32 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 33 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL 34 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA 35 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR 36 Jacob Gibbs R. Woods WR LAR Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Jacob Gibbs A. Cooper WR DAL 38 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU 39 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC 40 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB DEN 41 Will Brinson L. Bell RB NYJ 42 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR TEN 43 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN 44 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE 45 Ben Gretch A. Robinson WR CHI 46 Andrew Baumhor M. Ingram RB BAL 47 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF 48 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 George Maselli R. Jones RB TB 50 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA 51 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI 52 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS 53 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF 54 Meron Berkson D. Chark WR JAC 55 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI 56 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN 57 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL 58 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL 59 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE 60 Jacob Gibbs T. Hilton WR IND Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Jacob Gibbs A. Green WR CIN 62 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL 63 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC 64 Dave Richard D. Swift RB DET 65 Will Brinson W. Fuller WR HOU 66 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF 67 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV 68 R.J. White C. Akers RB LAR 69 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI 70 Andrew Baumhor D. Parker WR MIA 71 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR HOU 72 George Maselli R. Wilson QB SEA Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA 74 Adam Aizer K. Johnson RB DET 75 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN 76 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 77 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU 78 Meron Berkson J. Dobbins RB BAL 79 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF 80 Will Brinson E. Engram TE NYG 81 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR 82 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR 83 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC 84 Jacob Gibbs H. Hurst TE ATL Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF 86 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 87 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF 88 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE 89 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL 90 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND 91 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE 92 R.J. White D. Johnson WR PIT 93 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN 94 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR LV 95 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG 96 George Maselli M. Breida RB MIA Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ 98 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI 99 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN 100 Ben Gretch D. Harris RB NE 101 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ 102 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO 103 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG 104 Will Brinson C. Lamb WR DAL 105 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN 106 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS 107 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO 108 Jacob Gibbs T. Pollard RB DAL Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Jacob Gibbs C. Edmonds RB ARI 110 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI 111 Chris Towers J. Reagor WR PHI 112 Dave Richard M. Hardman WR KC 113 Will Brinson B. Aiyuk WR SF 114 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI 115 Meron Berkson A. Gibson RB WAS 116 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC 117 Ben Gretch D. Washington RB KC 118 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB DET 119 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF 120 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 George Maselli S. Sims WR WAS 122 Adam Aizer J. Kelley RB LAC 123 Andrew Baumhor A. Peterson RB WAS 124 Ben Gretch D. Jackson WR PHI 125 R.J. White J. White RB NE 126 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA 127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Brown WR BUF 128 Will Brinson A. Dillon RB GB 129 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI 130 Chris Towers J. Jackson RB LAC 131 Heath Cummings A. Lazard WR GB 132 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Jacob Gibbs D. Evans RB TEN 134 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 135 Chris Towers G. Tate WR NYG 136 Dave Richard T. Brady QB TB 137 Will Brinson C. Newton QB NE 138 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gronkowski TE TB 139 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR NO 140 R.J. White J. Jefferson WR MIN 141 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE 142 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB 143 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT 144 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 George Maselli A. McFarland RB PIT 146 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN 147 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC 148 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC 149 R.J. White L. Miller RB NE 150 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU 151 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA 152 Will Brinson J. Smith TE TEN 153 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE 154 Chris Towers R. Cobb WR HOU 155 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB TB 156 Jacob Gibbs Steelers DST PIT Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook TE NO 158 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR 159 Chris Towers J. Reynolds WR LAR 160 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL 161 Will Brinson M. Pittman WR IND 162 Jamey Eisenberg B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 163 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR CAR 164 R.J. White 49ers DST SF 165 Ben Gretch B. Snell RB PIT 166 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ 167 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET 168 George Maselli Chargers DST LAC Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 George Maselli B. Edwards WR LV 170 Adam Aizer Bills DST BUF 171 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI 172 Ben Gretch Colts DST IND 173 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL 174 Meron Berkson Patriots DST NE 175 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO 176 Will Brinson Rams DST LAR 177 Dave Richard D. Jones QB NYG 178 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI 179 Heath Cummings H. Butker K KC 180 Jacob Gibbs E. Ebron TE PIT Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Jacob Gibbs G. Zuerlein K DAL 182 Heath Cummings Titans DST TEN 183 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL 184 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF 185 Will Brinson J. Elliott K PHI 186 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC 187 Meron Berkson B. McManus K DEN 188 R.J. White B. Jarwin TE DAL 189 Ben Gretch M. Badgley K LAC 190 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET 191 Adam Aizer D. Bailey K MIN 192 George Maselli A. Seibert K CLE Team by Team George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 C. Ridley WR ATL 3 25 M. Evans WR TB 4 48 M. Andrews TE BAL 5 49 R. Jones RB TB 6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA 7 73 J. Howard RB MIA 8 96 M. Breida RB MIA 9 97 B. Perriman WR NYJ 10 120 S. Michel RB NE 11 121 S. Sims WR WAS 12 144 J. Goff QB LAR 13 145 A. McFarland RB PIT 14 168 Chargers DST LAC 15 169 B. Edwards WR LV 16 192 A. Seibert K CLE Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 23 C. Carson RB SEA 3 26 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 47 D. Singletary RB BUF 5 50 D. Metcalf WR SEA 6 71 B. Cooks WR HOU 7 74 K. Johnson RB DET 8 95 D. Slayton WR NYG 9 98 A. Miller WR CHI 10 119 D. Samuel WR SF 11 122 J. Kelley RB LAC 12 143 J. Washington WR PIT 13 146 N. Fant TE DEN 14 167 T. Hockenson TE DET 15 170 Bills DST BUF 16 191 D. Bailey K MIN Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 22 J. Conner RB PIT 3 27 D. Hopkins WR ARI 4 46 M. Ingram RB BAL 5 51 Z. Ertz TE PHI 6 70 D. Parker WR MIA 7 75 T. Boyd WR CIN 8 94 H. Ruggs III WR LV 9 99 J. Jeudy WR DEN 10 118 M. Stafford QB DET 11 123 A. Peterson RB WAS 12 142 K. Vaughn RB TB 13 147 R. Armstead RB JAC 14 166 D. Mims WR NYJ 15 171 Eagles DST PHI 16 190 M. Prater K DET Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 4 A. Kamara RB NO 2 21 G. Kittle TE SF 3 28 J. Taylor RB IND 4 45 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 52 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 69 K. Murray QB ARI 7 76 C. Kirk WR ARI 8 93 P. Lindsay RB DEN 9 100 D. Harris RB NE 10 117 D. Washington RB KC 11 124 D. Jackson WR PHI 12 141 N. Harry WR NE 13 148 D. Williams RB KC 14 165 B. Snell RB PIT 15 172 Colts DST IND 16 189 M. Badgley K LAC R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Cook RB MIN 2 20 A. Jones RB GB 3 29 K. Golladay WR DET 4 44 O. Beckham WR CLE 5 53 R. Mostert RB SF 6 68 C. Akers RB LAR 7 77 D. Watson QB HOU 8 92 D. Johnson WR PIT 9 101 J. Crowder WR NYJ 10 116 M. Williams WR LAC 11 125 J. White RB NE 12 140 J. Jefferson WR MIN 13 149 L. Miller RB NE 14 164 49ers DST SF 15 173 J. Tucker K BAL 16 188 B. Jarwin TE DAL Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 6 D. Henry RB TEN 2 19 C. Godwin WR TB 3 30 T. Gurley RB ATL 4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN 5 54 D. Chark WR JAC 6 67 D. Waller TE LV 7 78 J. Dobbins RB BAL 8 91 J. Edelman WR NE 9 102 D. Brees QB NO 10 115 A. Gibson RB WAS 11 126 P. Williams WR MIA 12 139 E. Sanders WR NO 13 150 D. Johnson RB HOU 14 163 R. Anderson WR CAR 15 174 Patriots DST NE 16 187 B. McManus K DEN Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 7 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 2 18 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 31 D. Moore WR CAR 4 42 A. Brown WR TEN 5 55 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 66 S. Diggs WR BUF 7 79 Z. Moss RB BUF 8 90 M. Mack RB IND 9 103 S. Shepard WR NYG 10 114 B. Scott RB PHI 11 127 J. Brown WR BUF 12 138 R. Gronkowski TE TB 13 151 M. Gesicki TE MIA 14 162 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 15 175 W. Lutz K NO 16 186 Chiefs DST KC Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 8 K. Drake RB ARI 2 17 J. Jones WR ATL 3 32 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 4 41 L. Bell RB NYJ 5 56 C. Sutton WR DEN 6 65 W. Fuller WR HOU 7 80 E. Engram TE NYG 8 89 M. Ryan QB ATL 9 104 C. Lamb WR DAL 10 113 B. Aiyuk WR SF 11 128 A. Dillon RB GB 12 137 C. Newton QB NE 13 152 J. Smith TE TEN 14 161 M. Pittman WR IND 15 176 Rams DST LAR 16 185 J. Elliott K PHI Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jacobs RB LV 2 16 T. Hill WR KC 3 33 L. Jackson QB BAL 4 40 M. Gordon RB DEN 5 57 M. Brown WR BAL 6 64 D. Swift RB DET 7 81 T. Higbee TE LAR 8 88 J. Landry WR CLE 9 105 A. Mattison RB MIN 10 112 M. Hardman WR KC 11 129 T. Cohen RB CHI 12 136 T. Brady QB TB 13 153 A. Hooper TE CLE 14 160 Ravens DST BAL 15 177 D. Jones QB NYG 16 184 R. Gould K SF Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 10 M. Thomas WR NO 2 15 T. Kelce TE KC 3 34 T. Lockett WR SEA 4 39 L. Fournette RB JAC 5 58 D. Prescott QB DAL 6 63 K. Allen WR LAC 7 82 D. Henderson RB LAR 8 87 T. Coleman RB SF 9 106 B. Love RB WAS 10 111 J. Reagor WR PHI 11 130 J. Jackson RB LAC 12 135 G. Tate WR NYG 13 154 R. Cobb WR HOU 14 159 J. Reynolds WR LAR 15 178 Bears DST CHI 16 183 Y. Koo K ATL Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 11 D. Adams WR GB 2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 35 C. Kupp WR LAR 4 38 D. Johnson RB HOU 5 59 K. Hunt RB CLE 6 62 M. Gallup WR DAL 7 83 H. Henry TE LAC 8 86 M. Jones WR DET 9 107 L. Murray RB NO 10 110 C. Wentz QB PHI 11 131 A. Lazard WR GB 12 134 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 13 155 L. McCoy RB TB 14 158 M. Brown RB LAR 15 179 H. Butker K KC 16 182 Titans DST TEN Jacob Gibbs Rd Pk Player 1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN 2 13 M. Sanders RB PHI 3 36 R. Woods WR LAR 4 37 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 60 T. Hilton WR IND 6 61 A. Green WR CIN 7 84 H. Hurst TE ATL 8 85 J. Allen QB BUF 9 108 T. Pollard RB DAL 10 109 C. Edmonds RB ARI 11 132 P. Campbell WR IND 12 133 D. Evans RB TEN 13 156 Steelers DST PIT 14 157 J. Cook TE NO 15 180 E. Ebron TE PIT 16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

