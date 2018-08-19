Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from model that called Davante Adams' big season

With only two more weeks of preseason games to go, it's time to find the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. Whether you're in a PPR league, non-PPR league, 10-team league, or 12-team league, it's critical to come armed to your draft knowing who the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts will be. Last year, for example, anyone who picked Packers receiver Davante Adams got an absolute steal. Many experts' Fantasy Football rankings had Adams as just the 20th-best WR, but even without Aaron Rodgers at QB, he led Green Bay with 10 receiving touchdowns, 117 targets, 74 receptions, and 63.2 yards per game as one of the season's top Fantasy Football sleepers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb demanding targets, and he finished as the 11th-best receiver overall. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over new Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins, whose ADP is in the seventh round.

Watkins had eight touchdowns last season for the Rams and joins a Chiefs offense that averaged 25.9 points per game, good for sixth in the NFL. With Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill attracting opposing defenders, Watkins will have plenty of open room, and he had three targets in Kansas City's second preseason game. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Watkins out-producing receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, Brandin Cooks, and Alshon Jeffery, whose ADPs are all at least a round earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: the Denver Broncos DST, which has an ADP in the 12th round, a full six rounds later than the first defense selected (Jaguars).

A defense that failed to live up to expectations last season, but was a formidable force two years ago, added N.C. State's Bradley Chubb in the off-season. In fact, Chubb had a safety against the Bears on Saturday. Denver still ranked third with 290.0 yards allowed per game last season and has one of the toughest home fields in the league at Mile High. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say the Broncos will give drafters similar production as both the Rams (ninth-round ADP) and Eagles (10th).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge breakout last season and find out.