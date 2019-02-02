Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that crushed experts says start Sony Michel, sit Chris Hogan

With just two quarterbacks to choose from in the 2019 Super Bowl, should you target Jared Goff because of the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense or go with the experience of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? After Todd Gurley's four-carry debacle against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, where should he be in your Fantasy football rankings for the Super Bowl 2019? Which secondary receiver like Chris Hogan, Josh Reynolds, and Phillip Dorsett is primed for a monster day? And can Patriots running back Sony Michel continue his postseason heater? Before you lock in any lineups for Super Bowl 53 between the Patriots and Rams, see the latest Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league and going home empty-handed.

During Championship Week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Patriots running back Sony Michel.

The Patriots have made a huge commitment to the run game since the start of the 2019 NFL playoffs. The main beneficiary has been Michel, who is firmly established as the new pound-it back in place of LeGarrette Blount. The first-round pick out of Georgia has rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries in the postseason, winning leagues week after week.

Still, some Fantasy owners are wary of the rookie because he's only had 11 targets in 15 games all season, which seemingly makes him touchdown-dependent. But the model expects the Patriots to use their rushing attack to take the wind out of L.A.'s sails and for Michel to get a large enough workload to finish as the No. 2 Fantasy football running back for the 2019 Super Bowl, ahead of backfield mate James White.

One player the model is fading in its Fantasy football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl: Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The veteran receiver is on the field regularly for the Patriots and has been a noticeable part of the postseason game plan with eight total catches on 12 targets. However, those haven't led to much production since he's only averaging 7.3 yards per reception in the playoffs and has only scored one touchdown since Week 2 of the regular season.

The model projects a large drop in production between the top four receiving options in Super Bowl 53 and Hogan. In fact, he's projected to produce just 5.7 Fantasy points, about the same as Phillip Dorsett, who is owned in a smaller percentage of Fantasy leagues. There are far better value Fantasy football picks available than Hogan for the Super Bowl 2019.

