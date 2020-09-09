Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Greg Coleman says the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC North ( 2:06 )

While it'll be mostly veterans going off the board in the first 2020 Fantasy football picks, the search for 2020 Fantasy football breakouts will be critical later in your draft. Rookie receivers like Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor appear to be headed for plenty of targets this season, but how do they stack up in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings against veterans like Marvin Jones, Sterling Shepard and Julian Edelman?

A winning 2020 Fantasy football strategy weighs the upside of those potential breakouts against the proven track record of veterans with a similar 2020 Fantasy football ADP. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given that they called Ravens tight end Mark Andrews a breakout last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. The 2018 second-round pick out of Memphis has made steady progress through two seasons. He jumped from 33 catches for 423 yards in 2018 to 52 for 656 in 2019.

Quarterback play remains a concern for Chicago, but the Mitchell Trubisky beat out Nick Foles in camp. Fantasy players, however, haven't been high on Miller since he's going off in the 15th round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. The model projects that he'll produce more than receivers like Brandin Cooks (12th-round ADP), Christian Kirk (12th) and Robby Anderson (13th).

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The rookie out of Ohio State is set to split carries with Mark Ingram in Baltimore, but the model doesn't project a major difference between the two. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Dobbins going off the board in the seventh round, while Ingram is a fourth-round pick.

However, SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings show Ingram at No. 20 and Dobbins at No. 26. Dobbins is a better value at his Fantasy football ADP 2020 than Ingram.

Dobbins is also projected to produce more than players like Devin Singletary (sixth-round ADP) and Leonard Fournette (fifth), who are going off the board earlier.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a young quarterback going off the board late in 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This player isn't being picked until the 10th round on average, but is in line to outperform quarterbacks being taken much earlier like Carson Wentz and Jared Goff. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which QB1 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Mark Andrews' breakout season, and find out.