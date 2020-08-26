Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

With the emergence of Lamar Jackson last season and the return of Cam Newton (foot/shoulder), Matthew Stafford (back) and Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) from injuries, there's plenty of optimism surrounding depth at quarterback. According to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson are all flying off the board among the top 40 picks this year. Eight other quarterbacks are going in the top 100 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Which of those quarterbacks outside the top of the 2020 Fantasy football rankings will be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers? And which quarterbacks can you target late in drafts to build a championship roster?

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Broncos tight end Noah Fant. He should have every opportunity to be the second major threat in Denver's passing game behind Courtland Sutton. Fant finished second on the team in receiving yards (562), targets (66) and touchdowns (three) as a rookie. He averaged 14.1 yards per reception in 2019, which ranked behind only New Orleans' Jared Cook among tight ends.

Despite his strong production as a rookie, Fantasy owners have been waiting until the 13th round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, to draft him. SportsLine's model says he's a complete steal at that point. In fact, Fant is projected to outperform tight ends like Tyler Higbee (10th-round ADP) and Hayden Hurst (11th), making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy sleepers you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bears running back David Montgomery. He is coming off a steady showing in his rookie campaign, finishing the 2019 season with 889 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. He had over 1,000 total yards and seven total touchdowns on 267 touches. He also finished the season strong, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in his final five games.

The second-year pro is expected to take a step forward in 2020 and become more of a threat in Chicago's passing game. Fantasy players, however, have been sleeping on him, waiting until the seventh round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll provide similar production to running backs like Leonard Fournette (fifth-round ADP) and Le'Veon Bell (fourth), making Montgomery one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.