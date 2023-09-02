Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are one of the most dynamic passing trios in the NFL, but if you're a manager with designs on stacking the three Eagles stars, you're probably going to have to spend your first three picks in your upcoming 2023 Fantasy football drafts to do it. Hurts has a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 10.07, while Brown is 17.62 and Smith is 41.33. Stacking is a popular Fantasy football strategy but taking it to that extreme would leave major holes in your Fantasy football lineups when Philadelphia has its Week 10 bye and could leave you exposed if the offense regresses. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're getting maximum value out of every pick. They can also help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts capable of significantly outperforming their draft position this season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score.

Tony Pollard was a sleeper last year and A.J. Brown was a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh spent a first-round pick on Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft and given the former Alabama star nearly 700 touches over his first two seasons. However, diminishing returns in Harris' second season have opened the door for the Steelers to incorporate Warren more significantly in 2023.

The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State made Pittsburgh's roster out of training camp last season and backed up Harris, rushing 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown while also catching 28 passes for 214 yards. He's followed that up by generating buzz during Steelers training camp. The model predicts Warren will outperform running backs like Jamaal Williams and Elijah Mitchell, who are being drafted at least 15 picks earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift combined for 2,000-plus yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago, but the Lions believe they've found an upgrade in Gibbs. The two veterans departed Detroit in the offseason and Lions GM Brad Holmes has gone on record by comparing Gibbs to Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey as multi-purpose weapons.

Gibbs led Alabama in rushing yards (926, seven TDs) and receptions (44) in 2022, a year after garnering All-American honors at Georgia Tech. The Lions added former Bears running back David Montgomery in the offseason, but his 3.9 career yards per carry implies he'll may be Gibbs' backup. Considering the production Detroit lost and Gibbs' high investment as the 12th overall draft pick, he deserves to be on the 2023 Fantasy football breakout list and could push for Offensive Rookie of the Year. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

