A significant piece of Brandon Aiyuk's Fantasy resurgence last season was his productivity in the red zone. He had a healthy 48.4% target rate inside his opponents' 20-yard-line and scored six touchdowns. However, the 49ers could try to reinstate Trey Lance as their starting quarterback this season, which could impact your 2023 Fantasy football rankings for Aiyuk and other 49ers pass-catchers. Brock Purdy had an impressive run to close out last year, but had elbow surgery in the offseason. His readiness heading into 2023 is unclear, and if the team returns to Lance, it will certainly impact their strategy in the red zone and increase the potential that Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel could end as 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Much of Watson's value last season was tied to a four-week period in which he made seven touchdown receptions. In fact, those were all the touchdowns he scored for the entire year. Additionally, Watson missed three games and only finished with 611 receiving yards.

Even though Allen Lazard has moved on with Aaron Rodgers, it remains to be seen how Jordan Love will handle being the starting quarterback in Green Bay for an entire season. The Packers should return to a more run-balanced offense this year, but owners will largely be taking a leap of faith that Watson and Love develop productive Fantasy chemistry. The model predicts that other receivers taken much later than Watson like Chris Olave, Tee Higgins and DeAndre Hopkins will all have more productive Fantasy seasons.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. His main problem throughout his young career has been his availability. In fact, he's missed 10 total games over his first three seasons in the league. In addition, even though he is one of the more versatile backs in the league when healthy, he has yet to settle into a feature back role to this point.

Although Miles Sanders had a big 2022 in Philadelphia, the Eagles' rushing attack really starts with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Moreover, Hurts had the lowest checkdown rate in the league last season (3.4%), so Swift's ability as a receiver figures to be less of a factor with his new team. Even though he has game-breaking potential any given week, the model predicts he will have a less productive Fantasy season than others drafted after him like Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne, or Rachaad White. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

