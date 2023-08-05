After the Cowboys cut three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott this offseason after seven years in Dallas, all signs point to Tony Pollard taking over as the team's leading running back. Pollard had his first 1,000-yard rushing season with a career-high 193 carries in his fourth year in the NFL last season. Now that he's the lead back, where should he be in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Is it possible that owners are ranking him too high after becoming the RB1, which could lead to Pollard becoming one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts? With the ever-changing landscape of NFL running backs, who else could emerge as busts according to their 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Giants tight end Darren Waller. After two injury-plagued seasons in 2021 and 2022, he is hoping a change of scenery will restore his status as one of the elite players at the position. Even though he represents more talent than the team has had at tight end for the past few years, volume could be an issue for Waller in 2023.

Last season, the GIants targeted tight ends just 13.3% of the time, the second-lowest rate in the league. Meanwhile, Giants QB Daniel Jones was 25th among all passers last season in red zone attempts, which appears to further limit Waller's scoring upside. With so much working against him, the model projects that Waller will have a weaker Fantasy season than others drafted after him like Evan Engram, Dalton Schultz and Pat Freiermuth.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. He had 99 receptions for 925 yards and four touchdowns last season. Pittman's stats regressed playing with Matt Ryan, with fewer yards and touchdowns, and his yards per reception dropped from 12.3 to 9.3.

Pittman will now play for his fourth starting quarterback in four seasons with rookie Anthony Richardson emerging as the favorite over Gardner Minshew. Pittman has played for established quarterbacks throughout his career, so it remains how he'll adjust to a young quarterback just learning the NFL game. Richardson, who was selected No. 4 out of Florida, ranked 65th in college football in passing yards (2,549) and 91st in quarterback rating (131.0) among players with at least 100 attempts last season, but can use his legs to his advantage. Pittman is being drafted inside the top 30 for Fantasy football wide receivers, but the model has him ranked outside the top 40. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

